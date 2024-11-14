UN Report: “Israel’s” Gaza Actions Consistent with Genocide

By Staff, Agencies

A UN special committee has declared that “Israel's” tactics in Gaza align with "genocide," citing the use of starvation as a weapon of war. The committee's Thursday report details atrocities by “Israel” since the onset of its ongoing offensive on Gaza in October 2023, covering actions up to July 2024.

The report highlights "mass civilian casualties and intentionally life-threatening conditions imposed on Palestinians" in the blockaded region.

According to the committee, "Through its siege on Gaza, obstruction of humanitarian aid, and targeted attacks on civilians and aid workers, 'Israel' is deliberately inflicting death, starvation, and severe injury," in defiance of repeated UN appeals, binding orders from the International Court of Justice, and UN Security Council resolutions.

Earlier in the year, the UN’s highest court mandated that “Israel” must take all available measures to prevent genocide in Gaza.

The committee condemned “Israel's” actions, describing the use of starvation as a form of collective punishment against the Palestinian population. It also denounced “Israel” for its calculated targeting of civilians, use of siege tactics, obstruction of humanitarian aid, and attacks on aid workers.

The UN report further accuses “Israel” of devastating Gaza’s water and sanitation infrastructure, creating an environmental crisis with long-term health impacts that will harm future generations. The extensive bombing has reportedly decimated essential services and led to environmental contamination.

The committee also addressed “Israel’s” use of AI in targeting, contributing to the high casualty rate among women and children.

"The 'Israeli' military’s reliance on AI-assisted targeting with minimal human oversight, combined with heavy weaponry, exemplifies 'Israel’s' disregard for its obligation to distinguish between civilians and combatants and to take necessary precautions to prevent civilian casualties," the report states.

Arwa Damon, founder of the International Network for Aid, Relief, and Assistance [INARA], which supports children impacted by conflict, described Gaza’s conditions as "a complete nightmare." The UN Human Rights Office [OHCHR] indicates that nearly 70 percent of those martyred in Gaza since the conflict's escalation are women and children.

A UN-backed assessment over the weekend warned that famine is imminent in northern Gaza, where “Israel” launched another offensive last month. On Thursday, “Israeli” forces conducted further strikes across Gaza, resulting in multiple casualties.

An “Israeli” strike on a school in western Gaza killed three Palestinians and injured ten others. Additional strikes targeted Gaza City and the Jabalia and Nuseirat refugee camps. This assault followed another wave of attacks the previous day, in which at least 33 people were martyred across Gaza.

Civilians remain trapped in their homes, particularly in northern Gaza, which has been under siege for over a month. Earlier, “Israeli” artillery strikes hit the Maghazi and Bureij refugee camps in central Gaza. The ongoing conflict has resulted in more than 43,700 deaths and over 103,000 injuries since its escalation in October last year.