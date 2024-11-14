Twin “Israeli” Airstrikes Hit Syrian Capital and Suburb, Leaving Over a Dozen Martyred

By Staff, Agencies

At least fifteen people have been martyred in “Israeli” airstrikes on areas around Damascus, with “Israeli” aircraft targeting positions in both western Damascus and its surrounding countryside.

Syria’s official news agency SANA, citing a military source, reported that “Israeli” warplanes launched an assault at around 3:20 p.m. local time [1220 GMT] on Thursday from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights. The strikes targeted several residential buildings in the Mazzeh neighborhood of Damascus and the Qudsaya area in the Damascus countryside.

According to the source, the attack left 15 people martyred and 16 others injured, including women and children. The death toll is considered preliminary and may increase.

These “Israeli” airstrikes on Syria come amid the Zionist regime’s widespread assaults on Palestinians in Gaza and the people of Lebanon. Following an unprecedented October 7, 2023, military operation by Palestinian resistance movements known as Al-Aqsa Flood, the apartheid “Israeli” entity has unleashed continuous air and ground assaults on Gaza, striking hospitals, homes and places of worship.

Reports indicate that more than 43,736 Palestinians, primarily women and children, have been martyed, while 103,370 have been injured. In Lebanon, the Ministry of Public Health reports at least 3,365 fatalities, including 216 children, from “Israeli” attacks since October 2023.

The apartheid “Israeli” entity frequently targets military sites in Syria, particularly those associated with the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, which has significantly aided the Syrian army in its battle against foreign-backed terrorists.

The “Tel Aviv” regime rarely acknowledges its attacks on Syrian soil, actions many view as reactions to Syria’s continued success in combating terrorism.

Since the foreign-backed militancy in Syria began, the apartheid “Israeli” entity has consistently supported terrorist groups opposed to the democratically-elected President Bashar al-Assad.