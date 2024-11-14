IRG: Resistance Front to Avenge Any Aggression, Deliver Painful Blows to Enemies

By Staff, Agencies

The chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Major General Hossein Salami has warned that the resistance front will avenge any “Israeli” aggression, adding that the enemies of Islam will receive “painful” blows in case of a broader conflict with Muslims.

Salami raised the alarm in an address to IRG forces in a combat-security drill in the capital Tehran on Thursday as he praised the Iranian nation’s resilience and determination in tough times as well as sacrifices of Muslims in defending their territories over the years.

Stressing that the world’s major powers cannot stand up to the Islamic Republic’s resolve, Salami said the whole “evil powers” have at the present time lined up against Islam and Muslims in a historical confrontation.

“The most modern armies of the world have come to the aid of the Zionist entity. The stage depicts a global formation of powers that intend to force us to submit to their will so that they will rule over the fate of Muslims, occupy their lands and rob them of their religious identity,” the IRG chief said.

“A real and historical confrontation is in the making,” Salami added. “You will lose and you will not be able to survive in the face of Muslims. Although you destroy houses, demolish cities and villages, and bury oppressed Muslims under the rubble, you should know that if you killed 40,000 Palestinians in the besieged and defenseless Gaza Strip, another 100,000 Palestinian children were born.”

The chief commander said the resistance fighters are taking revenge for the blows that the “Israeli” enemy inflicted on their commanders and youths, underlining that the “glorious path is not terminable” and will continue.

“We are standing face to face and we will fight with you until the end and we will not allow you to dominate the fate of Muslims,” Salami said. “We will take revenge. You will receive painful blows; keep waiting.”