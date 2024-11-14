CIA Official Arrested for Leaking Secret Docs on “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

The FBI has arrested a CIA official accused of leaking classified documents on “Israel’s preparations for a strike against Iran, according to reports.

The suspect was identified by the media as Asif William Rahman. He was taken into custody in Cambodia on Tuesday and is due to appear before a court in Guam on Thursday. The New York Times was the first to report the story on Wednesday, with other outlets later confirming it.

Last month, as “Israel” was preparing long-range strikes against Iranian targets in a tit-for-tat response to an earlier attack by Tehran, documents that appeared to originate from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency [NGA] appeared in a Telegram channel. The US service is responsible for collecting and analyzing satellite and aerial imagery.

The materials detailed the movement of “Israeli” military assets and made predictions about the planned attack. They were reportedly shareable with members of the ‘Five Eyes’ intelligence alliance, which includes Australia, Britain, Canada, New Zealand, and the US.

Rahman had top-level security clearance to sensitive compartmented information, reports said, citing court documents. A federal court in Virginia indicted him last week on two counts of willful transmission of national defense information. The FBI previously confirmed conducting an investigation into the leak.

Earlier this week, a court in Boston sentenced former US Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira to 15 years in prison for disclosing classified documents about the Ukraine conflict. In March, he pleaded guilty to six counts of willful transmission of secret information under the Espionage Act.