UNSC Condemns Targeted Attacks on UNIFIL amid Escalating “Israeli” Actions in Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations Security Council [UNSC] has condemned recent assaults on the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, citing deliberate targeting of UN bases by “Israeli” occupation forces.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the 15-member council "condemned multiple incidents impacting United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon [UNIFIL] positions, which have left peacekeepers injured in recent weeks."

The UNSC further urged all parties involved in the Lebanon conflict to take necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of UNIFIL personnel and facilities, emphasizing that peacekeepers must never be targeted.

Since the onset of its aggressive campaign against Gaza, the “Israeli” entity has extended violent acts across Lebanon, prompting the Lebanese health ministry to report at least 3,287 fatalities and 14,222 injuries due to "Israeli" attacks since early October 2023.

On October 1, the apartheid “Israeli” entity launched a ground invasion of Lebanon, with occupation forces repeatedly targeting UNIFIL positions, despite the peacekeeping force comprising over 10,000 civilian and military personnel from 50 countries.

UNIFIL last week denounced the "Israeli" military’s "deliberate and direct destruction" of its assets, labeling it a grave breach of international law. The European Union has similarly condemned an “Israeli” attack that endangered a UNIFIL convoy, injuring several peacekeepers.

The UNSC also reiterated its "full support" for UNIFIL and expressed appreciation for the countries contributing troops to the mission.

In addition, the council expressed "deep concern over civilian casualties and suffering, the widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure, damage to cultural heritage sites in Lebanon, and the growing number of internally displaced people."

The UNSC urged full compliance with Resolution 1701, which brought an end to the “Israeli” 2006 war on Lebanon.