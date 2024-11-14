Hezbollah Strikes “Tel Aviv” with Ballistic Missiles; Enters Long-Range Tactical Rocket

By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah announced that it has struck a major “Israeli” military base in “Tel Aviv” with ballistic missiles, besides debuting one of its long-range tactical rockets in its ongoing struggle against the “Israeli” entity.

On Wednesday, the movement announced targeting the “HaKirya” base, which is located 120 kilometers [74 miles] from Lebanon’s border with the occupied Palestinian territories in “Tel Aviv”, with its Qader-2 ballistic missiles.

The group hailed hitting the target “accurately,” and described it as the headquarters of the entity’s ministry of military affairs, the “Israeli” military’s General Staff, its war management room, and its air force's Military Control and Supervision Authority.

This was the second time the movement’s fighters were targeting the outpost within a day after striking it with a squadron of attack drones.

The movement also released a video marking its starting deployment of its Fadi-6 missiles against the entity.

It said the projectile was 302 millimeters in diameter, weighed 650 kilograms, including its 140-kilomgram warhead, and could fly as far as 225 kilometers [139 miles].

Hezbollah further identified the missile as a surface-to-surface projectile used for striking targeted areas with a small margin of error, adding that the missile was being deployed to expand the group’s operational range.

The movement, meanwhile, released another video, depicting its deployment of the missiles against the “Tel Nof” airbase southeast of “Tel Aviv”, and describing the outpost as the “Israeli” air force’s oldest main base that houses numerous F-15 warplanes and drones as well as units specializing in the electronic warfare.

Also on Wednesday, the group hit the IWI Military Weapons Industries Company, 110 kilometers [68 miles] from Lebanon’s border in the city of “Ramat Hasharon” on the outskirts of “Tel Aviv”, with a missile barrage for the first time.

Elsewhere in “Tel Aviv’s” suburbs, Hezbollah targeted the “Glilot” base, which is the headquarters of the Israeli army’s Military Intelligence Unit 8200, with another missile barrage.

Separately, the group launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on the “Amos” base, the transportation formation outpost in the occupied territories’ northern region, west of the city of “Afula”.

Other targets of the movement’s Wednesday operations featured the settlements of “Avivim”, Manara, and “Katzrin”.

The group said the operations had taken place “in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people.”