Translated by Al-Ahed News

A letter from Hezbollah’s Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem to the Mujahidin of the Islamic Resistance

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

My beloved, the brave ones and the lights of guidance in the Islamic Resistance,

Peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be upon you.

I received your luminous message, you who are steadfast on earth, towering in the sky.

I read the love for the mission and the Messenger, the guardianship and the guardian, and the path of [Imam] Hussein [AS], and loyalty to the master of the martyrs of the nation, our supreme and faithful leader, His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah [may Allah’s blessings be upon him] and the raised banner of the Mujahidin and martyrs.

I saw in it your faith in liberating Al-Quds and our occupied land and the loftiness of your pride raising our people and loved ones.

The strength of your confrontation fortifies our steadfastness and achieves our victory by defeating our enemy.

Your cry burns with fire for the sake of our sovereignty and independence.

The blood you are sacrificing is shaping the future of our generations and our homeland.

All the blessings are in your hands as Allah Almighty says:

{But the Messenger and the believers with him strived with their wealth and their lives. They will have all the best, and it is they who will be successful.} [At-Tawbah 88]

My beloved ones,

You confront the enemy with your foreheads and expel them with your thumps.

You are the strength confronting tyranny and oppression.

You are the raised heads that break humiliation and surrender.

You are the pride that shakes the foundations of Zionism.

You are the waves of goodness bringing down the chaos of evil.

You are our promising future, the rocks of steadfastness and the resolve of the land.

You are the water of our life and the light of our path to happiness.

I kiss your hands and the ground where you trod.

I kiss your foreheads as the bullets that strike down your enemies.

O strong ones, you merged with the love of Allah Almighty, so He blessed you with His light.

You performed your prayers. Thus, your strength multiplied, while your missiles and planes shook them.

You ventured into the realms of death and continued to confront.

You gave up everything to gain the best of all things.

You resist and plant hope in us.

How wonderful you are! You love the dignified life.

How great you are as you accept one of the two good things [martyrdom or victory]!

I am proud to be with you on the path of the trustworthy faithful [may his secret be sanctified].

Congratulations to those who partook in the gifts of your martyrs, the vigor of your struggle, dedication, and sincerity.

All eyes are on your resistance, O men of God in the battlefield, O men of Hezbollah.

O elixir of dignified life.

I thank Allah Almighty that He chose me to be one of you.

May Allah’s peace, mercy, and blessings be upon you.

Your brother Naim Qassem