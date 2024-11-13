Foreign Affairs: ‘Israel’ Incapable of Eliminating Axis of Resistance

By Staff, Agencies

The Foreign Affairs magazine reported that despite more than a year of “Israeli” efforts to dismantle the political, economic, military, and logistical infrastructure of the countries and groups within the Axis of Resistance, “Israel” has failed to achieve its objectives.

The magazine stated that while the intensity of “Israel's” attacks, backed by advanced technologies and a strategy of total war aimed at destroying neighborhoods and cities, could significantly shift the balance of power in the Middle East, “Israel's” military superiority—supported by the US, the UK, and Europe—likely won't be enough to eliminate the Axis of Resistance.

“Time and again the axis has demonstrated an adaptability and a resilience that attest to the deep connections its member groups maintain within their own states and societies,” stated Foreign Affairs.

The magazine also noted that Hamas and Hezbollah are closely interconnected through political, economic, military, and ideological networks. These regional and global connections have enabled members of the Axis of Resistance to absorb various shocks, such as the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani in 2020 and the economic hardships resulting from sanctions imposed by then-President Donald Trump.

It highlighted that “despite these challenges, axis members—and the axis as a whole—have drawn on support from their local states and communities and from one another to survive,” adding that this adaptability and resilience suggest that "Israel" will find it increasingly difficult to eliminate the Resistance groups.

The historical resilience of the Axis of Resistance suggests that “Israel” will find it difficult to eliminate groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah,” Foreign Affairs maintained, adding that the “Israeli” strategy of total war may continue to deliver short-term tactical successes, but the Axis of Resistance is likely to rebuild and adapt at both the local and regional levels.