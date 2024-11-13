Hezbollah Fighters Send A Letter to Martyrs’ Families

By Staff

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

{Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least}

From those on the frontlines of Jihad, resistance, resilience, and heroism, we extend, on the occasion of Hezbollah's Martyr's Day, to the families of martyrs and those who offered their sacrifices, our most profound congratulations and blessings, asking God to bestow patience upon you, and the highest ranks during this lifetime and the hereafter.

We pledge to you, O' families of our martyrs, to remain steadfast in their path, to be the torchbearers of their way, and to follow their guidance and carry their goals until we achieve the final victory against the enemies of our faith.

On this occasion, dear to our fighters deployed and alert across all confrontation axes against the enemy, we celebrate the dignified ranks of our martyrs in the highest of places, where they are reunited with the Master of the Ummah's Martyrs, His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah [may Allah's blessings be upon them all], in the presence of the Lord, Prophet Mohammad, and Ahl El-Bayt.

Our pledge for the pure blood is to remain in its wake, to protect the land, defend our people, and shield the homeland with the lashes of our eyes.

We salute the families of our noble martyrs—fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, and wives...

With great respect and reverence, we salute their sacrifices and contributions, which will blossom into a victorious triumph, with our Jihadist banner flying high, remaining a beacon that lights the paths of the fighters and the oppressed who yearn for the appearance of our Imam, the Awaited Mahdi [may Allah hasten his noble return], of Ahl El-Bayt.

Your loyal sons,

The Fighters of the Islamic Resistance