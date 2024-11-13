US Strikes on Syria: At Least Three Martyred

By Staff, Agencies

US occupation forces have carried out deadly strikes against Syrian military for the second day in a row, as Washington is scrambling to deter the resistance front’s retaliations against the “Israeli” genocide in the besieged Gaza Strip and carnage in southern Lebanon.

The American aggression in the early hours of Wednesday hit positions on the outskirts of the city of al-Bukamal in Syria's eastern province of Deir El-Zor near the Iraqi border.

The television network said the airstrikes targeted sites of the Syrian army's auxiliary forces in al-Jam'iyat area in the city of al-Bukamal and the al-Bukamal Desert, adding that three people were killed and five others injured.

The US Central Command [CENTCOM] claimed in a statement on its X social media account that the strikes hit a militia group’s “weapons storage and logistics headquarters facility.”

The statement claimed that the airstrikes were in response to a rocket attack on US personnel at Patrol Base Shaddadi in northeast Syria, which it claimed had “inflicted no damage to the facility or injuries to US or partner forces.”

On Tuesday, reports said rocket barrages targeted US occupation bases in Syria, with two barrages bombing the Conoco base in Dayr al-Zawr less than an hour apart, and a third barrage bombing the Shaddadi base in Hasakah in northeastern Syria.

CENTCOM said it had carried out attacks in Syria, hitting nine targets at two separate locations in the country.

“US Central Command, alongside our regional partners, will aggressively pursue any threat to US forces, allies, partners, and security in the region,” CENTCOM’s commander Michael Erik Kurilla said in a statement.