The Islamic Resistance fighters continue to confront the "Israeli" aggression on Lebanon, inflicting heavy losses upon the enemy’s forces, both in terms of personnel and equipment, across the confrontation fronts from the forward lines to positions deep within occupied Palestine.

1. Ground Confrontations:

• Western Sector:

Intense, concentrated strikes from the resistance have forced "Israeli" forces to retreat from most of the towns they had advanced into, pulling back beyond the borders, except for the persistent presence of the 146th Brigade formations of the "Israeli" army in the Labouneh forest and east of the town of Naqoura. Here, they are attempting to advance toward Wadi Hamoul from the town’s eastern side. No infiltration attempts or advancements have been recorded in the border towns of the western sector since October 28, 2024. The enemy has limited its activity to repeated combing operations from border positions into areas it withdrew from, with sporadic artillery shelling and airstrikes targeting second-line towns like Tyr Harfa, Al-Batayishiya, Jibayn, Shihine, and Sidiqeen, among others.

In Maroun Al-Ras, our fighters carried out over 24 operations using rockets and offensive drones targeting the positions and gatherings of "Israeli" forces and equipment involved in advancing within Lebanese territory. Additionally, our fighters conducted 26 strikes with rockets and artillery on settlements such as "Avivim", "Dovev", "Sasa", "Bar’am", "Yir'on", "Dishon" and Al-Malikiyya-"Bar Yusha", which house air defense and missile defense bases, command posts, weapons depots and vehicle assembly points belonging to the 36th Brigade of the "Israeli" army.

In an attempt to infiltrate from the town of Yaroun toward the western outskirts of Maroun Al-Ras, an "Israeli" force was ambushed by our fighters and engaged with machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades, resulting in multiple enemy casualties.

In the eastern part of Maroun Al-Ras, between this village and Aitaroun, our fighters ambushed an "Israeli" force attempting to infiltrate toward Aynatha. Engaging at close range with machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades, they inflicted significant casualties, before withdrawing from the ambush site under cover of supportive missile and artillery fire from Islamic Resistance forces.

• Eastern Sector:

Due to Resistance strikes, "Israeli" forces have withdrawn from villages including Meiss Al-Jabal, Markaba, Rab Thalathin, Odaisseh and Khiam, retreating beyond the border. Meanwhile, the enemy continues to target second-line villages in this sector with artillery and airstrikes.

Following an operation similar to the one in Khiam, resistance fighters tracked movements of the 91st Brigade at the eastern outskirts of Hula and at the gathering point of its forces and vehicles at the Al-Abbad border site. Precision missiles targeted this location, causing massive explosions and inflicting casualties and severe damage to the site and vehicles.

In Kfar Kila, while engineering units from the "Israeli" 98th Brigade were demolishing homes and infrastructure, our fighters struck two bulldozers and an armored personnel carrier with guided missiles, killing and injuring that inside, while intense rocket barrages impeded attempts to evacuate the casualties.

2. Khaybar Operations:

Since launching the Khaibar operations, the Islamic Resistance has executed 70 operations targeting 33 strategic objectives up to 145 kilometers south of "Tel Aviv". Targets have included military, logistical, aerial and naval bases, air and missile defense systems, military factories, command centers, communication and intelligence bases, and training camps.

The Islamic Resistance Air Force has conducted 22 operations as part of the Khaybar Operations, deploying over 60 drones from its advanced fleet, reaching depths of up to 145 kilometers south of "Tel Aviv’s" outskirts.

3. Rocket Forces:

The Islamic Resistance’s rocket forces continue to target enemy positions and troop concentrations across military bases and strategic sites along the Lebanese-Palestinian border and deep within occupied Palestine, using various types of rockets, including precision models deployed for the first time.

Since the start of the "Battle of the Mighty" on September 17, 2024, the rocket forces have carried out over 1,020 launches. Of these, 125 were conducted in the past week alone.

On November 6, 2024, the Islamic Resistance rocket forces launched the Fateh-110 missile for the first time in their history, targeting the "Tzrifin" base located 130 kilometers from the nearest point on the Lebanese-Palestinian border.

4. Air Force:

The Islamic Resistance Air Force continues to strike enemy military sites, bases, and troop concentrations, amidst heightened alertness across "Israel’s" air defense networks and aerial assets. Despite these measures, the "Israeli" army remains strained and incapacitated.

Camera footage from alarmed settlers, triggered by sirens ringing across occupied settlements and cities since our drones crossed the border, has repeatedly captured the failure of "Israel’s" army to intercept resistance drones, which reach their targets with precision and inflict significant losses on the enemy forces.

Since the onset of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7, 2024, the air force has conducted over 315 operations, deploying more than 1,000 drones of various sizes and purposes. Of these, over 105 operations, using over 300 drones, have taken place since the launch of the "Battle of the Mighty" on September 17, 2024.

Cumulative Losses of the Enemy:

Since the "Israeli" army began what it terms the "ground maneuver in southern Lebanon" on October 1, 2024, Islamic Resistance fighters have recorded the following cumulative losses:

More than 100 enemy personnel killed and 1,000 wounded.

Destruction of 43 Merkava tanks, 8 military bulldozers, 2 Humvees, 2 armored vehicles, and 2 troop carriers.

Downing of four Hermes 450 drones and two Hermes 900 drones.

Note: This tally does not include losses sustained by the "Israeli" enemy at its bases, military sites and settlements within occupied cities.

5. The Islamic Resistance Operations Room Confirms:

The "Israeli" decision to advance to the second phase of its “ground maneuver” in southern Lebanon will meet failure, yielding further losses and setbacks, with our fighters waiting in anticipation.

The Resistance has prepared comprehensively for a prolonged battle, with the necessary personnel and equipment across all military divisions to thwart any enemy objectives, in defense of Lebanon’s sovereignty and the dignity of its people.

Despite the enemy’s claims of control over border villages, our fighters in recent days have carried out rocket strikes from the Lebanese-Palestinian border toward occupied territories and have surprised the enemy with direct engagements behind its lines.

The Khaybar Operation continues unabated, and despite all intelligence and air campaigns, the enemy has failed to halt these operations, which strike their targets and drive hundreds of thousands of settlers into shelters with each rocket and drone.

