Yemeni Forces Carry out Qualitative Ops Targeting US Aircraft Carriers, Destroyers

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Army announced on Tuesday that “in response to the American-British aggression against the country, and in continuation of the support for the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples, the missile forces and the drone air force of the Yemeni Armed Forces, with the help of Allah, carried out two significant military operations.”

According to the army’s statement, “The first targeted the US aircraft carrier [Abraham] located in the Arabian Sea, using a number of cruise missiles and drones. This operation successfully achieved its objectives, preventing the American enemy from carrying out an aerial attack on our country.”

“The second operation targeted two American destroyers in the Red Sea, using ballistic missiles and drones, with the operation achieving its goals successfully, thanks to Allah,” it said, noting that “The two operations lasted for eight hours.”

The statement further mentioned: “Therefore, the Yemeni Armed Forces hold the American and British enemies responsible for turning the Red Sea region into a military tension zone and for the consequences this has on maritime navigation.”

“The continuation of aggression against Yemen, as part of the American-British defense of the "Israeli" enemy by US warships, will only lead the Yemeni Armed Forces to further exercise their legitimate right to defend and counterattack, targeting all hostile threats in the Red and Arabian Seas and any other region that falls within the range of Yemeni weapons,” it underlined, vowing that “The operations of the Yemeni Armed Forces will not cease until the aggression against Gaza is stopped, the siege on it is lifted, and the aggression against Lebanon is ended.”