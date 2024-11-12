No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Battle of the Brave

 

  1. Home

Islamic Resistance in Iraq Launches Drone Attack against “Israeli” Military Base

Islamic Resistance in Iraq Launches Drone Attack against “Israeli” Military Base
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

 By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that it has launched a drone attack on an “Israeli” military base inside the occupied Palestinian territories, in response to the entity’s brutal aggression against civilians in the besieged Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

The umbrella group of anti-terror fighters in the Arab country announced in a statement published on Telegram channel that it had “attacked a military target in the southern occupied lands using drones” in the early hours of Tuesday.

The resistance group stressed that the drone attack was carried out “in continuation of our approach to resisting the occupation, and in support of our people in Palestine and Lebanon, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against civilians, including children, women and the elderly.”

It also vowed to continue “striking the enemy's strongholds with increasing intensity.”

 

Israel IslamicResistanceInIraq

Comments

  1. Related News
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Launches Drone Attack against “Israeli” Military Base

Islamic Resistance in Iraq Launches Drone Attack against “Israeli” Military Base

5 hours ago
WHO Warns of Apocalyptic Healthcare Crisis in Gaza

WHO Warns of Apocalyptic Healthcare Crisis in Gaza

18 hours ago
Head of Hezbollah’s Media Relations Unit: Thousands of Fighters to Continue Confronting ‘Israel’ until Victory

Head of Hezbollah’s Media Relations Unit: Thousands of Fighters to Continue Confronting ‘Israel’ until Victory

one day ago
Speech of Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem Marking 40 Days on the Martydom of Sayyed Nasrallah:

Speech of Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem Marking 40 Days on the Martydom of Sayyed Nasrallah:

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 12-11-2024 Hour: 11:27 Beirut Timing

whatshot