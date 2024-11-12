- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Launches Drone Attack against “Israeli” Military Base
By Staff, Agencies
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that it has launched a drone attack on an “Israeli” military base inside the occupied Palestinian territories, in response to the entity’s brutal aggression against civilians in the besieged Gaza Strip and Lebanon.
The umbrella group of anti-terror fighters in the Arab country announced in a statement published on Telegram channel that it had “attacked a military target in the southern occupied lands using drones” in the early hours of Tuesday.
The resistance group stressed that the drone attack was carried out “in continuation of our approach to resisting the occupation, and in support of our people in Palestine and Lebanon, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against civilians, including children, women and the elderly.”
It also vowed to continue “striking the enemy's strongholds with increasing intensity.”
Comments
- Related News