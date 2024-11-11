WHO Warns of Apocalyptic Healthcare Crisis in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The World Health Organization [WHO] has issued a stark warning, stating that healthcare conditions for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have descended into an “apocalyptic” state.

WHO officials report that disease and food insecurity are spreading rapidly, and healthcare workers are increasingly restricted by “Israeli” strikes.

Hanan Balkhy, WHO’s regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean, highlighted recent efforts, noting the transfer of 93 critical patients and 103 companions from Gaza to the UAE and Romania last week in what she described as the largest medical evacuation since October 2023.

Balkhy added that WHO staff have also managed to deliver medical supplies to northern Gaza despite heavy bombardment, underscoring, “There is truly no safe place in Gaza.”

WHO officials further stressed the vital role of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees [UNRWA], stating, “Our work would not be possible without them.”

The organization highlighted the impact of the apartheid “Israeli” entity’s recent termination of its longstanding agreement with the UN, which previously allowed UNRWA to conduct relief operations in the occupied Palestinian territories.

WHO representative Richard Peeperkorn reported worsening conditions in southern Gaza, with food becoming increasingly scarce, expensive and limited in variety, while calling the situation in northern Gaza “dramatic.”

International bodies have widely condemned “Israeli’ strikes on facilities established for humanitarian aid and healthcare workers in Gaza.

Balkhy also reported that healthcare facilities in neighboring Lebanon are facing “ruthless attack” by “Israeli” forces. Since October, Lebanon’s healthcare infrastructure has endured 103 strikes. Balkhy stated that 17 hospitals have either ceased or reduced operations, with 127 primary healthcare centers and dispensaries closed in conflict zones.

“Israeli” occupation forces claimed on Monday that they had targeted “military” locations, stating they were “not aware of any harm to uninvolved civilians.”

According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, “Nine hospitals have been forced to close due to ‘Israeli’ attacks since 23 September,” with several more unable to operate due to unsafe locations. The ministry reports hundreds of casualties among healthcare workers.

Health Minister Firass Abiad voiced concerns over the unsustainable demands placed on Lebanon’s medical staff, saying, “The doctors and nursing staff are working beyond their normal capacity…we will be able to hold out for a little while longer, but if it goes on for more than two or three months, we will need something else” to withstand the ongoing attacks.

The Lebanese Health Ministry has reported a mounting toll from “Israeli” strikes, with nearly 3,200 fatalities and over 14,000 injuries in Lebanon since October 2023.