Head of Hezbollah’s Media Relations Unit: Thousands of Fighters to Continue Confronting ‘Israel’ until Victory

By Staff

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

{Never think of those martyred in the cause of Allah as dead. In fact, they are alive with their Lord, well provided for— God Almighty’s truth.}

Allah, the Most High, the Greatest, has spoken the truth.

1- On the 11th day of the 11th month of every year, we used to stand here and throughout the country’s squares, from the south to the Bekaa, to commemorate this immortal day in the history of Hezbollah, the day of Hezbollah’s martyr. We lined up here, in the hall of the Sayyed al-Shuhada Complex, young and old, men and women, waving flags, raising our fists, and standing ready to welcome the supreme and most precious Sayyed, His Eminence our leader, as he breathed life into us, sharpened our resolve, clarified the vision, defined the positions, confirmed the goal, drew the path, and soared with us in the sky of glory, resistance, and victory.

This is the first time we have come to the Sayyed al-Shuhada Complex, without the Sayyed coming out among us as a speaker to captivate hearts and souls. Through this symbolic press conference, we commemorate Martyr’s Day for the first time in his absence. Although his body is forcibly and oppressively absent in a battle in which he is still the leader and symbol, he remains in the martyrs whom he eulogized and mourned and whose families he consoled with all affection and compassion. He remains immortal forever in the mujahideen who graduated from his school as Karbala heroes. The Sayyed was a nation in one man, and still is. He was unlike anyone, and there is no one like him.

Our true celebration on the anniversary of the initiator of the era of self-scarificing martyrdom, martyr Ahmad Qasir, is to achieve victory on the battlefields and in jihad.

2- [I tell] the Mujahideen and resistance fighters, the ones with great strength. In Karbala, the Ansar were killed first, then the family of Aqeel, the family of [Imam] Hassan, the family of [Imam] Hussein, and then the flag bearer [Al-Abbas]. [Imam] Hussein stood alone in the desert addressing the world and the future generations: “Is there anyone who will come to our aid?”

As for us, in the Karbala of Lebanon, the Hussein of our time was killed first, for a wisdom we do not know, perhaps to redeem a people, a homeland, and a nation. However, he left behind him 100,000 fighters aching with longing to meet the enemy to avenge their Sayyed and the purest blood that was shed. If they charged towards a mountain, they would remove it. It is only fit to say about you, “Do you know who you are fighting?” You are fighting knights and the heroes of the Arabs – the Ridwan, Badr, Nasr, and Aziz. The actual facts on the battlefield are in your hands and will have the final say in politics and decision-making. In light of your fighting and steadfastness, the fate of your resistance and homeland, and perhaps the fate of the entire Middle East, will be determined.

3- After 45 days of bloody fighting, five military divisions, two brigades, and 65,000 soldiers deployed, the enemy is still unable to occupy a single Lebanese village. The heroism the Mujahideen displayed in Khiam is nothing but living evidence of valor and the unbreakable will to fight.

We have three decisive elements on the ground: the will of the self-sacrificing Husseinis and Karbalai martyrs who are determined to die defending their homeland and their people. There is enough time before their tanks sink in the mud of Lebanon with the coming of winter, and we are familiar with our land. This gives us the freedom of maneuver and movement. Hence, we either live for this as honorable people or die for it as martyrs.

You will never win your war through air superiority or with the destruction and killing of civilians, including women and children. As long as you are unable to advance on the ground and gain actual control, you will never achieve your political goals, and the people of the north will never return to the north. With more cracks in your internal front, the countdown will begin, and there will be a major turning point. Then you will once again be certain of the truth of what our supreme Sayyed said that “Israel” is weaker than a spider web.

In response to speculation by several enemy officials about our missile stockpile declinikng to about 20% of our actual capabilities, we reaffirm that this talk is almost the same as six weeks ago. Our actual response is in the battlefield when our missiles last week reached the suburbs of Tel Aviv and Haifa, as well as centers and camps that we bombed for the first time in the Golan and Haifa and the use of the Fateh 110 missile. We have more, with the appropriate management decided by the leadership of the resistance. We reaffirm again that the resistance fighters, especially on the frontlines, have enough weapons, equipment, and supplies to last for a long war that we are preparing for on all levels.

4- We commend the demonstrations denouncing the occupation that took place in Amsterdam, in response to Zionist provocations. We know that governments will suppress freedoms and protect everything Zionist. Perhaps, there will be international solidarity to prevent the popular condemnation of “Israel”, as is the case politically. However, despite this, the message of the demonstrators in the Netherlands, as in prevoius demonstartions in the world, is that “Israel” has become isolated. Afterall, there are sound human beings in the world with hearts and feelings, not made of stone and clay.

5- Our relationship with the Lebanese National Army is strong and solid. It was and will remain so. We are the ones who believe in the golden trio: the army, the people, and the resistance. We understand and appreciate the role of the army in protecting the national territory and security. The blood of martyrs Hadi Nasrallah, Haitham Mughniyeh, and Ali Kawtharani mixed with the blood of martyr Jawad Azar.

We understand the enemy’s message behind its killing of the martyred hero Major Muhammad Farhat in Aitaroun, whose funeral in Zgharta was a national celebration. This is how we understand the army, and this is how we understand the relationship between the resistance and the army.

We tell those who fought the army during the hateful civil war and killed its officers and soldiers or those who stood behind the slogan of defending the army to shoot at the resistance under the pretext of a natural question and requesting clarification without condemnation or accusation about the Batroun incident that they won't manage to sever the relationship between the army and the resistance. Each in its own way and with its capabilities is at the heart of the battle to defend Lebanon and the Lebanese.

6- Over the course of 50 days of aggression, even over a year since the Al-Aqsa Flood and the support front, and even over 40 years of resistance against the Zionist occupation, our resistance, our people, and its cultural and social environment have been subject to political and media campaigns with known goals. Various forms and means were used to cast doubt on its essence, intentions, capabilities, and pure national affiliation to its country and people, on its independent decision, its pure Lebanese leadership, and its continuous jihad, which resulted in the liberation of the land in 2000.

Why return to all of that, which is almost self-evident? Because with the Islamic Resistance regaining the initiative in the battlefield and the enemy’s inability to advance on the ground, and with the stability of the organizational situation and the election of His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem as Secretary-General and the filling of vacancies in leadership positions due to the martyrdom of a number of leaders, the same choir returned to work and to casting doubt, spreading poison and rumors, and striking the morale in complete harmony with the Zionist propaganda machine.

A- You know that the aggression against Lebanon began in 1948 in the Houla massacre. Did Hezbollah exist at that time? Should we go further back in history? To 1947 and 1948, 1974 and 1978, or 1982 when “Israeli” tanks entered the capital Beirut. This confirms that aggression, occupation, and expansionist intentions are at the heart of the “Israeli” military doctrine.

The emergence of Hezbollah in 1982 as a resistance movement is originally a natural reaction to the occupation. So, why distort the facts, deceive people, strike the collective memory and place responsibility on the victims? Why deal with history as if it were fragmented pieces from which you select what serves your policy and justifies your campaigns?

Our movement emerged on Lebanese territory occupied by the “Israeli” enemy. Our leadership is Lebanese and our resistance fighters are Lebanese from father to grandfather. We are not any party’s faction, we do not follow anyone’s orders, and we do not receive instructions from anyone to defend our country or support an oppressed people. Our relationship with the Islamic Republic and its support for our resistance is too pure for your tongues to touch it with evil, but you have become accustomed to subservience, ill-gotten money, and throwing yourself into the arms of embassies.

B- A new tune is currently circulating in the country that we have always heard during the days of “Lebanon's strength is in its weakness” or “the eye cannot resist the awl” and other slogans that carry within them a prior psychological defeat at the hands of the enemy.

Now, they are returning to the same tune that prevailed in 1982 when the “Israeli” tanks reached Beirut. What field are you talking about while your villages are being destroyed and the displaced are suffering in shelters? What is your concept of victory and defeat?

“We do not know how to be defeated” and the other slogans of the “We are tired of war” group who have never fired a single shot at the enemy in their lives. What are you tired of? What is tiring you? Seriously!

What field are we talking about? The field of heroism, resistance, honor, and sacrifice, in which the Mujahideen wrote with their blood the enemy’s inability to occupy a single Lebanese village and extend its influence over it, let alone build new Khiam and Ein Ebel settlements. Haven’t you read Maariv when it said: 50,000 soldiers and 40 days, and we are unable to occupy a single village in southern Lebanon?

What field are we talking about? Yes, the battlefield that is capable of bombing Tel Aviv every day and whenever it wants, based on the decision of the resistance leadership. The field that is capable of changing the political equations, and if you ever hear about political negotiations for a ceasefire, know that their only reason is the battlefield and the steadfastness of the resistance heroes in the battlefield.

Our concept of victory and defeat is the concept of any resistance movement in history, that is, preventing the enemy from achieving its political and military goals. As for not resisting, it is complete defeat and humiliating surrender, and this has never been and will never be. We know that the cost is high and the price is great. We are not ignoring reality or in denial, but we know what is in the hearts of our people – patience, endurance, determination, and prayers for their sons who are on the front lines. Victory is an hour’s patience.

I understand that you’ve been our political opponents for a long time. We respect the right to disagree, and I understand that some of you hold Hezbollah responsible for the war, and you say this publicly. However, for once, issue a statement condemning the “Israeli” aggression on Lebanon, condemn the killing of civilians, including women and children, condemn the destruction of villages and the genocide, condemn the bombing of municipalities and the killing of mayors, condemn the destruction of the historic Nabatieh market and the old markets of Tyre.

Call for a meeting in the Bristol, nothing more! Aren’t you the people of the international community and international law? At least, send a letter to the United Nations complaining about the killing, massacres, and destruction of homes. But you do not dare! Awkar will be upset with you. Then, if we confront you with the truth, you will be upset. Some have sent me messages stating that I am accusing them of betrayal in press conferences. It’s strange! The murdered is satisfied, while the murderer is not.

And after that, O Sayyed, I am ashamed to stand under your pulpit and not hear your voice. Apologies, for our grief is postponed, even if the hearts are constricted in the chests. Peace be upon you, and upon your chosen one, Sayyed Hashem, and upon the martyrs before you.