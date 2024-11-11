Zarif to Al-Ahed: Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah’s Approach to Strengthen the Resistance

Mokhtar Haddad

On the forty-day martyrdom anniversary of the master of resistance and master of martyrs of the nation, His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Al-Ahed News sat down with Iran’s Vice President for Strategic Affairs, Dr. Mohammad Javad Zarif, who spoke about the great status of the martyred leader.

“With the martyrdom of His Eminence Sayyed Nasrallah, I personally lost a dear and great friend whom I had known closely for 35 years,” Javad Zarif said.

He added that Sayyed Nasrallah was a model of resistance, courage, and steadfastness and that the resistance lost an unparalleled leader in the region. However, he stressed that the martyrdom of His Eminence and his approach will certainly strengthen the resistance and achieve future victories.

e also remember that the establishment of Hezbollah came after the Zionist enemy occupied Lebanon. Therefore, the Zionists who think that by killing people and children and committing genocide they can stop the resistance in Gaza, Lebanon, and the Islamic world, must go back and read history. Where is the butcher of Sabra and Shatila now? He is in the dustbin of history. Was he able to eliminate the resistance? No, the resistance has been strengthened.”

Zarif added that after the martyrdom of martyr Sayyed Abbas al-Musawi, the resistance became stronger and inflicted defeats on the Zionist enemy.

“It is true that the martyrdom of His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is a loss for us, but the resistance is alive and will remain alive until the occupation and injustice in occupied Palestine are eliminated.”