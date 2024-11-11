- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Yemen Carries Qualitative Op against “Israel”: Hypersonic Ballistic Missile against Tel Aviv
By Staff, Agencies
In support of the oppressed Palestinian and Lebanese peoples and in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese resistances and within the scope of the fifth stage of escalation, the missile force in the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a specific military operation targeting the "Nahal Sorek" military base southeast Yaffa [Tel Aviv] in occupied Palestine.
The hit was accurate, and led to a fire ignition in the vicinity of the targeted site.
The operation was carried out with a hypersonic ballistic missile "Palestine 2" and achieved its objective.
The Yemeni Armed Forces, in response to the crimes of the Zionist enemy in Gaza and Lebanon, will continue their military operations, and these operations will not stop until the aggression stops, the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted, and the aggression on Lebanon stops.
Comments
- Related News