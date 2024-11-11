No Script

New US-UK Aggression Targets Yemen with 9 Airstrikes

folder_openYemen access_time 5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The American-British coalition renewed its aggression on Yemen, launching a total of nine airstrikes on the Saada and Amran provinces.

Seven of the airstrikes heavily raided Amran's Bart and Sufyan junction, whereas two airstrikes targeted al-Rahba in the al-Safraa province, Saada governorate.

Yemeni military sources confirmed that no military losses were recorded.

US occupation base in Deir Ezzor comes under fire:

This follows the US-British coalition launched 10 airstrikes on the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and Amran province. In detail, the coalition conducted three airstrikes Sunday dawn targeting the al-Hafa and al-Nahdayn areas in the south and east of the capital.

Early Sunday morning, the coalition renewed its assault on al-Hafa in southeastern Sanaa with an additional airstrike while also targeting the Jirban area in the Sanhan district of southern Sanaa with four strikes. Additionally, two airstrikes hit the Harf Sufyan district in Amran province.

The aggression came just one day after the Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF] announced that it struck the “Israeli” “Nevatim” airbase in the al-Naqab region of southern occupied Palestine with a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile.

Israel britain Yemen UnitedStates

Comments

