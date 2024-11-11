Speech of Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem Marking 40 Days on the Martydom of Sayyed Nasrallah:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, Most Merciful

Praise be to Allah, Lord of the Worlds. May prayers and salutations be upon the most deserving of creatures, our master, beloved leader, [the Prophet] Abul-Qassim Mohammad, upon his noble and pure family, upon his pious chosen companions, and upon all the Prophets and Righteous, until the Day of Judgment.

Peace and Allah’s mercy and blessings be upon you.

Today marks 40 days since the martyrdom of the master of the nation’s martyrs, His Eminence the Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, may God Almighty be pleased with him. On this anniversary, we remember the words of God Almighty.

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, Most Merciful

{Say, “Nothing will ever befall us except what Allah has destined for us. He is our Protector.” So in Allah let the believers put their trust. Say, “Are you awaiting anything to befall us except one of the two best things: [victory or martyrdom]? But We are awaiting Allah to afflict you with torment either from Him or at our hands. So keep waiting! We too are waiting with you.”}

Praise be to God, the faithful always win one of two best things, victory or martyrdom.

Our master and leader, His Eminence Sayyed Hassan, may God Almighty be pleased with him, was a model of the great leader who went forth in the path of God Almighty and gave these great gifts. He was an exemplary leader, an inspiring educator, a brave and daring man, a teacher in the school of Wilayah [guardianship], and a banner for the liberation of Palestine. His words were a guiding light, and his positions were the path to a dignified life. He resided in the hearts of people from all corners of the earth as a symbol of resistance. Our Imam, the Leader, Imam Khamenei defined him by saying ,“There is no one like him.” This is a great definition.

Our Sayyed built a resistance party on the principles of the authentic Islam of Prophet Mohammad. Its approach is that of Wilayah as part of faith and a life of righteousness. He built a party that unites all segments of society; it is a party for the old and the young, women, the elderly, and the disabled; it is the party of the free, the resistant, and the honorable; it is a party of the intellectuals and the workers and every person who can be an integral part of that this great leader built.

It is a party that resists and works to build the homeland – resists in the face of the “Israeli” enemy and works to build the homeland in the internal political reality and in all the institutions related to this reality. It is a party that has an organized structure and extends to all the fields, including the cultural, political, jihadist, social, educational, and medical fields. This party that he built works.

The resistance in this party is a solid foundation in terms of numbers, strength, specialization, faith, courage, and defiance of the most powerful enemies. He has revived in our lifetime and in his death. He will remain alive in his martyrdom.

{Never say that those martyred in the cause of Allah are dead—in fact, they are alive! But you do not perceive it.}

He will continue with us, and we will continue with him. The resistance shall remain and get bigger.

He has attained the highest and most sublime medals, the highest of all medals – the medal of the leader of the resistance in the region, the medal of the one loved by the resistance mujahideen, the young and old, and the free people of the world, the medal of the love of [Imam] Hussein and his path, the medal of the son of the guardianship who devoted himself to it until the end of the road, the medal of the father of martyr Hadi, the medal of the martyr of the nation, the medal of the master of the martyrs of the nation. This is the highest of medals, the medal of the initiator of the era of victories and the path to Al-Quds.

O our leader, I know that you enjoy us remembering your close loved ones who were with you and were martyred with you and on this path, headed by Sayyed Abbas al-Moussawi, our former Secretary-General, His Eminence Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, the great leader who was your companion and right hand, Hajj Imad Mughniyeh, the leader of the two victories, Sayyed Mustafa Badreddine , Sayyed Fuad Shukr, Hajj Ibrahim Aqil, Hajj Ali Karaki, Hajj Hassan al-Laqqis, Sheikh Ragheb, Sheikh Nabil, and all the leaders, mujahideen, and martyrs. These are all your brothers, sons, and loved ones. On your [martyrdom] anniversary, we send them greetings, and we ask God Almighty to grant you all high status and rank.

I will talk about three things:

First, how can we describe the reality we live in? We are facing an aggressive “Israeli” war on Lebanon that began about a month and ten days ago. It was after the support war that arose after the Al-Aqsa Flood that created a course a year ago that is completely different from the reality the region and the “Israeli” entity were in.

In the support war, all those who love Palestine and believe in its liberation worked side by side with it. Palestine, which gave more than 43 thousand martyrs and more than 100 thousand wounded in Gaza, and despite all the destruction, devastatio,n and crimes committed against it, is resilient, standing firm and steadfast, and will triumph, God willing.

I salute all the resistance fronts from Yemen to Iraq to Lebanon. and at the helm, the blessed Islamic Republic and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps that have provided great support for Palestine. They are great in their contributions, and history will record this.

So, we are facing an aggressive “Israeli” war on Lebanon that began a month and ten days ago. It no longer matters how the war started and what pretexts caused it. What matters is that we are facing an “Israeli” aggression. What does Netanyahu say about it? He says, “I do not set a date for the end of the war, but I set clear goals for victory in it.” What are his goals? In the same speech after he met with Hochstein and addressed the people, he said, “We are changing the face of the Middle East.”

Hence, Netanyahu’s very large project goes beyond Gaza, Palestine, and Lebanon. It includes the Middle East. What are the steps of this project through the war on Lebanon?

There are three steps:

The first step is to end Hezbollah's existence. The second step is to occupy Lebanon, even from a distance, through the air and threats, and make Lebanon similar to the West Bank. The third step is to work on the Middle East map.

These are the three steps that Netanyahu wanted, and he started his war on Lebanon to accomplish the first step. Since 2006, after the July aggression and the Divine Promise, we have been preparing, training, and gathering armament, equipment, and capabilities in various fields because we’ve been expecting this. We expected that war would happen any day, and therefore, we prepared.

We are now in a defensive state to confront the aggression and its expansionist goals. The enemy expected to end the first stage – i.e., to end Hezbollah – with the pagers and walkie-talkie operation and the assassination of the leaders, including His Eminence the Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. This could’ve made it easier for it to invade Lebanon. That is why it brought five divisions consisting of 65 thousand soldiers and officers to the border to enter Lebanon. This is based on its belief that with Lebanon losing its resistance leadership, it would be confused by this major security operation.

The “Israelis” did not pay attention and did not know that they were facing a party and a resistance that had three basic strengths, which they must keep in mind:

First, the resistance fighters and the party hold a solid and firm Islamic belief that makes them stand with truth, steadfastness, liberation, independence, pride, and dignity in a way that nothing can shake them. This is the existing belief.

Second, the resistance fighters in this party have devoted themselves to God; nothing matters to them; they do not seek this world; they know that their success in this world before the hereafter is to be resistance fighters in the face of the occupation.

All our resistance fighters are martyrdom fighters. There is misconception that exists among many who believe that the self-sacrificing martyr wants death. No! The self-sacrificing martyr does not fear or dread death. Thus, today those stationed on the borders, do you see them exposing their positions so that the “Israelis” will kill them so that they can go to God Almighty? No, never! They kill, fight, and endure. They are keen to inflict losses and stay alive. So, how can they be self-sacrificing martyrs? They do not fear nor dread [death]; they hope to God Almighty that their time will come while they are on the battlefield. This is the definition of a self-sacrificing martyr.

Third, the preparations we have made in terms of capabilities, weapons, and training are third factor of strength.

Thus, we now have three factors of strength that provide the elements of a dignified life.

In contrast, what are the factors of strength that “Israel” has? It has three factors of strength:

Genocide, killing civilians, injustice, occupation, and brutality. This is what we see in Gaza and Lebanon. It has exceptional air power and therefore controls the airspace. It also has a communications network. This gives it an important power, especially since this power is also linked to endless support from America, the Great Satan, that gives the “Israelis” tens of billions in armament, capabilities, and support. In addition, the presence of ships, planes, expertise, and everything from America for benefit “Israel”. The third factor of strength is bringing five divisions to the border. This army with this number is supposed to provide a very big result.

We noticed that the element of power that is useful is the planes, while the two elements, the army and the killing and criminality, are completely negative because criminality and genocide have repercussions on the future of the “Israeli” entity. As for the army, we see it standing on the border and does not have the ability to advance. They had an initial idea – they wanted to maneuver to see the extent of the progress. They are liars. They brought in 65 thousand soldiers to reach the Litani. However, they faced great confrontation and feared engaging. Hence, they have so far limited themselves to this frontline and announced that they no longer have additional goals because they faced firm resistance. This is first.

Second, when will this aggressive war stop? I will tell you very clearly. We believe that the only one thing that can stop this aggressive war is the battlefield.

The battlefield is made up of two parts:

The border and the resistance fighters’ confrontation with the “Israeli” army along the border The home front and the missiles and drones reaching it so that it pays a real price and learns that this war is not a war in which the “Israelis” can succeed.

Rest assured, regarding the border, we have tens of thousands of trained resistance fighters who can confront and stand firm. Of course, not tens of thousands are currently present on the border, but there are many alternatives, and those present on the border are the ones protecting the border.

The capabilities are available, whether in warehouses or posts, as well as in various ways. Do not worry about our capabilities. Praise be to God, they are available and can support us for a long time, God willing.

The second thing concerns the home front. “Israel” will scream. It will scream from the missiles and drones. Therefore, there is no place in the “Israeli” entity that our rockets and drones cannot reach.

In any case, there are more days ahead. Recent days are a model, and there will be more models. We will not base the expectation of ending the aggression on political efforts, and we will not beg to halt the aggression. We will make the enemy ask for it. In other words, it will reach a time when it will say, “I can’t do it anymore.” This is because all the other factors, in addition to Netanyahu's impulses and his belief that he can achieve something, are of no use.

Even now, we are not counting on the US elections. Whether Harris wins or Trump is of no value to us, and we are not counting on the general political efforts or that Netanyahu will be satisfied with some gains. No, we will rely on the battlefield. We will let him fully realize that he lost and did not win in the battlefield; this loss will prevent him from achieving his goals.

For Hezbollah, as a resistance, our exclusive choice is to prevent the occupation from achieving its goals. What can it achieve? So far on the frontline, it has not been able to achieve what it wants. It has failed to achieve what it wanted by attacking, trying to displace, and expeling people to pressure us. This is because these people love the resistance, their children are resistance fighters, their souls are resistance, their homes are resistance, and their future is resistance.

He tried to create discord between the displaced and the hosts, but he didn’t succeed because the hosts also realize that the danger is not only on the displaced or on the resistance, rather on all of Lebanon. Therefore, I consider this interaction an integral part of the resistance. In other words, the displaced person is also resisting. The associations, institutions, sects, different towns and figures hosting the displaced people contribute in resisting because this is part of protecting the back of the resistance while it is engaged in a direct confrontation with the “Israeli” enemy.

What does it mean when we say the resistance is strong? Does it mean that it does not get hurt, harmed, and struck? No. When a resistance is strong does not mean it has weapons like that of the “Israelis”. There has never been a resistance in history that had capabilities equal to the capabilities of the state, the enemy, the entity, the tyrant, or the colonizer. The capabilities of the resistance is never measured in terms of percentage. The strength of the resistance lies in its continuity despite the differences in military capabilities. The strength of the resistance lies in the strength of its will and confrontation. With this, we are stronger.

Third, after talking about the situation, what is the result? In our dictionary, we only have heads held up and victory for the resistance. These honorable, heroic resistance fighters, who bow to no one in this world but to God, and the self-sacrificing martyrs, who gave themselves to God Almighty, can only be victorious. These men will remain in the battlefield.

Secondly, blood, martyrs, resistance, and people's steadfastness are high prices that must be paid to achieve victory. Rest assured, despite the great cost, it is less than the price of surrender and submission. We do not know surrender and submission, but the others do.

In our dictionary, there is nothing but the continuation of resistance. Watch when they interview our children, young boys and girls, listen to their logic. By God, these are the ones who terrify the “Israelis”. It is surprising how a six or seven-year-old boy and 5-10 year-old girls talk about the resistance, strength, readiness, and endurance, and that we will defeat “Israel”. This means that what is inside them is a force that can only lead to victory.

In our dictionary, there is nothing but patience and endurance, and staying in the battlefield until victory. We cannot be defeated while right is on our side, the land is ours, and God is with us.

{We certainly help Our messengers and the believers, [both] in this worldly life and on the Day the witnesses will stand forth [for testimony].} This is the promise of God Almighty. Now some say, what is your story? You directly associate yourselves with God Almighty. We are associated with God Almighty.

On the other hand, can Netanyahu win? Netanyahu cannot win because when he tells them we want absolute victory, who are you to achieve absolute victory? What do you rely on? You’re your criminality? On genocide? These do not achieve absolute victory.

You are counting on the fact that you have power that you took from the Knesset and thus, against the will of more than half of the “Israeli” people, you are leading them to what you want. Meanwhile, they are demanding that you resign and leave your post. Who are you to promise them victory or have the ability to win?

In any case, we are following the divine law and are certain of victory, while he is following the laws of Satan and says he wants to be victorious, but we are certain that he will be defeated.

When the enemy decides to stop the aggression, there is a path for negotiations that we have clearly defined, indirect negotiations through the Lebanese state, and [Parliament] Speaker Berri is carrying the banner of political resistance that leads to Lebanon’s status and halting the aggression. The basis of any negotiations is built on two things:

Halting the aggression The full and undiminished protection of Lebanese sovereignty

Here, I want to touch on the Batroun incident. For the “Israelis” to enter in this way is a great insult to Lebanon, a violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty. It also raises many questions.

Today, I will not accuse anyone, but I demand that the Lebanese army, which is resposnible for protecting the maritime border, issue a stance and a statement explaining why the breach took place. Even if it was unable to stop it, the army should inform the people of the reason. It should also ask the UNIFIL, especially the Germans, about what they saw that night and what they did.

I will not say more than this. I demand that the Lebanese army inform us of its stance and the nature of the incident and tell us what the UNIFIL's role is.

I would like to tell you, Lebanon is strong with its resistance, its people, its army, but it is in pain. However, know that we are inflicting pain on the enemy. You might say there is a difference – we are suffering more. It’s true because the resistance is creating a future, sovereignty, and independence in the face of this dangerous confrontation.

But take a look at their losses and their army on the border. During this short period of time – 40 days – more than 1000 soldiers and officers were killed and wounded; yet, they do not reveal the real number. More than 45 Merkava tanks were hit. They advance towards some villages and then withdraw.

The settlers say that 60,000-70,000 have evacuated the settlements. When a missile is fired, 120,000 settlers go to [bomb] shelters. A drone causes 800,000 settlers across the north to go to shelters. A missile reached Tel Aviv and forced two million to go to shelters. All of this is defeat. Hence, this is pain, in addition to the fact that their lives became chaotic. The “Israelis” are also facing an economic problem. They could not achieve any of the goals they set. Their image in the world is very bad.

When did we see demonstrations taking place in the world and in America calling for the Palestinian cause and now Lebanon’s rights?

In any case, they are also in pain. But the difference is that they do not hope from God what we hope for. {If you are suffering, they too are suffering. But you can hope to receive from Allah what they can never hope for.}

God willing, victory is ours. If they are betting that they will prolong the war and it will become a war of attrition, take your time and wage a war of attrition. We are ready.

No matter how much time passes, we will remain steadfast and ready to confront you. You will not be victorious, even if it takes a long time.

A nation that gave birth to His Eminence Sayyed Hassan cannot but be victorious. A nation led by His Eminence Sayyed Hassan will achieve its goals with its head held high. A nation that pledged allegiance to [Imam] Hussein will defeat the enemies.

Never to humiliation! We have gone through many experiences. This is the era of victories; the era of defeat is over, and we will be victorious, even if after a while.

May the peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be upon you.