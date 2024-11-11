Iraqi Resistance Launches New Drone Attacks against “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic resistance in Iraq announced that it has carried out new operations, striking several “Israeli” targets deep inside the occupied territories.

The umbrella group of Iraqi resistance factions said it conducted a qualitative operation with a squadron of offensive drones on Monday morning, targeting several vital targets inside the occupied territories.

The Islamic resistance said its operations are in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese people.

It stressed that the strikes are also in response to the massacres carried out by the “Israeli” entity against civilians, including women, children and the elderly across the occupied territories.

“In continuation of our approach to resisting the occupation, and in support of our people in Palestine and Lebanon, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against civilians, including children, women and the elderly, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq on Monday, 11-11-2024, attacked a vital target in the north of our occupied lands using drones,” the Islamic resistance statement said.

The group’s drones also struck two other “Israeli” targets in southern occupied land.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq on Monday, 11-11-2024, attacked a vital target in the south of our occupied lands, for the second time, using drones,” the statement added.

The Iraqi resistance has vowed to press ahead with its anti-“Israel” operations with increasing intensity.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been engaged in such operations since “Israel” began its military campaign in Gaza in early October 2023. The Iraqi resistance group has also targeted US military bases in Iraq and Syria, condemning Washington's support for Israel during its genocidal war.

Since October last year, "Israel" has intensified its bombardment of Gaza, targeting civilian infrastructure such as hospitals, residential buildings, and places of worship.

The ongoing “Israeli” war has resulted in the deaths of at least 43,600 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children, with another 103,000 people injured.