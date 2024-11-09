Translated by Al-Ahed News

Message from the Islamic Resistance fighters [Mujahedin] to His Eminence, the Secretary General of Hezbollah, Sheikh Naim Qassem

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

{Whoever allies themselves with Allah, His Messenger, and fellow believers, then it is certainly Allah's party that will prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful.

From the guardians of the borders to the steadfast guardian of this path and its sacrifices, His Eminence, the Secretary General of Hezbollah, Sheikh Naim Qassem, may Allah protect and guide you. Peace, mercy and blessings of Allah be upon you.

O our Sheikh, our guide and our entrusted leader, we are the sons of the oppressed and the voice of Imam Al-Sadr’s call for the deprived. We are the weapon and stance of Sheikh of Raghib Harb; we are the insight of the martyr Sayyed Abbas [Moussawi]; we are the victory of July and April. We are liberation; we are the men of God; we are the victorious soldiers of Sayyed Nasrallah. We are the entrusted ones of our beloved and holy martyr, His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, bearing his trust and promise.

Today, O revered Sheikh, we stand as your unwavering right hand, the force behind your decisions and the fulfillment of your promise. We are your arrow, striking deep into the hearts of the enemies of God and humanity. So accept from us the pledge of victory and its assurance, for we have embraced certainty and the duty of the steadfast. We, O our Sheikh, are those who have crossed the seas and will journey through their tumultuous depths until the beast is subdued and returned to its pen. We are men of valor. Cast your sight across the lands, for your trust shall not fail. As for the sea, leave it in stillness, its soldiers are an army to be drowned.

Your Eminence, you know that we have prepared for our enemy ample rocket barrages and drones; this is our equipment and our numbers, empowered by our Lord and dreaded by our foe. With our Haidari might, we will shatter the dreams of every aggressor, traitor and deceived soul, and we will, alongside our people, resist the plots of our enemy, our fists holding them at the throat, and, God willing, we shall return victorious.

O esteemed Sheikh, on behalf of all our jihadi formations and from the depths of every Resistance fighter of the Islamic Resistance; we hereby renew our allegiance to your Eminence. We reaffirm our pledge with Almighty Allah, His Messenger, and his Household [PBUT], to uphold the sacred path of our most revered martyr, His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. We remain committed to his vision, defending the weak and the oppressed, honoring his legacy to protect our beloved people, safeguard the sacrifices of our martyrs and proceed with insight on the path of resistance, liberating our lands and vanquishing the invaders.

Your Eminence, this sacred path is a solemn trust upon our shoulders, and the banner of Hezbollah will continue to soar proudly in our hearts and across the battlefields of jihad. It is a promise fulfilled. May the peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be upon you.

The Islamic Resistance Fighters

Saturday, November 9, 2024

6th Jumada Al-Awwal 1446 AH