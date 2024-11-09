Iran’s Qalibaf: Sayyed Nasrallah Martyrdom Exposed Futility of Compromise with ‘Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf confirmed that the martyrdom of the Grat Martyr Leader late Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has revealed the futility of compromise in the face of the Zionist entity.

Speaking at a memorial on the 40th day of Sayyed Nasrallah’s martyrdom on Saturday, Qalibaf said, “It has been 40 days since we began mourning the loss of our dear brother, the beloved symbol of resistance. To harness this grief as a force for progress, we must recognize the invaluable figure we have lost.”

“This awareness allows us to turn Sayyed Nasrallah’s martyrdom into an enduring asset for continuing his legacy and fulfilling the mission to which he devoted his life.”

Qalibaf highlighted Sayyed Nasrallah’s unwavering support for the fighters of the Gaza-based resistance movement Hamas since the onset of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.

He quoted Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei as saying, “Every blow against the Zionist entity, by any person or group, serves not only the region but all of humanity.”

Qalibaf described Sayyed Nasrallah as a “wise statesman” who acted and spoke with faith and reason. “He organized Lebanon’s Shia community around internal solidarity and coexistence with other Lebanese groups.”

The Iranian official said Hezbollah’s martyred leader used his wisdom to build a power that served humanity.

“In modern times, he established a powerful institution aligned with Lebanon’s national interests and dedicated to advancing the country.”

Elsewhere in his speech, Qalibaf stated that Hezbollah has maintained its roots and vision despite the martyrdom of leaders like Sayyed Abbas al-Musawi, the co-founder of Hezbollah, and Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

“Hezbollah’s founding philosophy is to fight oppression and defend the oppressed—a principle that aligns not only with Islamic teachings but also with human conscience,” he emphasized, noting that “ [Sayyed] Nasrallah used to say that he sought dignity for Lebanon, viewing ‘Israel’ not only as an obstacle to Lebanon but as a barrier to the progress of the entire region. “

He noted that Sayyed Nasrallah saw Hezbollah as more than a military institution, transforming it into a social organization while also enhancing its defense capabilities, ultimately making it a “strategic actor” in West Asia.

Qalibaf described Sayyed Nasrallah as “a prominent Shia figure” who symbolized genuine unity based on the interests of the wider Muslim community.

“As Hezbollah’s leader, Nasrallah never framed Al-Aqsa Flood as a Palestinian or Sunni issue; rather, he recognized it as a cause for resistance, Islam, and humanity. He mobilized Hezbollah fully in this arena and dedicated himself to the ideals of resistance,” he added.

Qalibaf also stressed that the global community will not forget Hezbollah’s role in fighting the Daesh terrorist group, saying “Hezbollah, with the blood of its own sons, countered this international threat, bringing stability and security to the world.”

“The security enjoyed by the world today, particularly Europe, owes much to the leadership of the martyred Sayyed Nasrallah. Hezbollah is a force for peace and stability. If US leaders truly wanted peace in West Asia, they would control their guard dog rather than using bombs, military equipment, and intelligence support to assassinate Hezbollah’s brave commanders and wise leaders,” he added.

Qalibaf said the greatest humiliation for “Israel” is that, despite assassinating Hezbollah’s commanders, launching savage air assaults, and attempting ground incursions, it has failed to advance into Lebanese territory. “Israel’s” strategic confusion is evident, with its commanders openly admitting they don’t know what they are fighting for.

“Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and his companions have been pillars of peace and stability not only in West Asia but, without exaggeration, around the world,” he said.