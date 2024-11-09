Spain Prevents “Israel”-Bound US Vessels from Docking at Its Ports

By Staff, Agencies

Spain has denied docking permission for two US vessels suspected of transporting weapons for “Israel”, amid the entity’s genocidal war on Gaza.

The Maersk Denver, which left New York on October 31, and the Maersk Seletar, which left on November 4, “will not stop in Spain", a spokesman for the Spanish foreign ministry told El Pais newspaper on Thursday.

This comes as Spanish lawmaker Enrique Santiago had asked the attorney general to adopt measures “in view of the arrival on the 9th and 14th of this month of two cargo ships from the United States bound for ‘Israel’ that are going to transit through [the Port of] Algeciras."

He warned that their docking in Spain would constitute a violation of the country's penal code.

In May, Spain decided to ban ships carrying weapons for “Israel” from docking at its ports as the country doesn't "want to contribute to war."

However, an investigation by the two NGOs: Progressive International and the Palestinian Youth Movement [PYM] earlier this week showed that US cargo ships carrying weapons to “Israel” stopped at the southern port of Algeciras in the Mediterranean Sea during at least 25 journeys between May and September this year.

Commenting on the report, a foreign ministry spokesperson told the media, “We are studying the information with the ministries responsible for the control and entry of goods into the national territory to clarify what happened.”

“If the information is confirmed, all necessary measures will be taken. The MFA has made and continues to make repeated appeals to tighten controls so as to ensure strict compliance with its decisions on this matter.”

European Parliament member Irene Montero said, “We can clearly state that Spain is violating the law.”

“Even if the official destination of the military material is not ‘Israel’, if there are indications that the material could reach ‘Israel’ and be used in a way that constitutes a human rights violation, the Spanish government should also prohibit the transit of those arms,” she added.

The Spanish government has canceled a contract to buy ammunition for its Civil Guard police force from an “Israeli” company.

Spain was among several countries, including Norway, Ireland, and Slovenia, that recognized Palestine as a state in late May.