No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Yemeni Forces Down another $30 million US Reaper Drone

Yemeni Forces Down another $30 million US Reaper Drone
folder_openYemen access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni air defense units announced that they have shot down another American MQ-9 Reaper drone over the northern province of al-Jawf, the 12th aircraft of its kind destroyed by the country's forces so far.

The US military acknowledged the videos circulating online showing what appeared to be a flaming aircraft dropping out of the sky and a field of burning debris in what those off-camera described as an area of al-Jawf province. The military said it was investigating the incident, declining to elaborate further.

Reapers, which cost around $30 million apiece, can fly at altitudes up to 50,000 feet [15,240 meters] and have an endurance of up to 24 hours before needing to land. The aircraft have been flown by both the US military and the CIA over Yemen for years.

Yemen’s s armed forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until “Israeli” ground and aerial attacks in Gaza end. They have targeted more than 90 “Israeli”-linked vessels with missiles and drones since the “Israeli” war on the Gaza Strip started in October 2023. 

Ansarullah maintains that it targets ships linked to “Israel”, the US or the UK to force an end to “Israel’s” war on Gaza. 

 

Israel Palestine Gaza Yemen ansarullah UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Yemeni Forces Down another $30 million US Reaper Drone

Yemeni Forces Down another $30 million US Reaper Drone

5 hours ago
Ansarullah Chief: “Israel’s” Military Fails in Gaza Amid Resistance Gains

Ansarullah Chief: “Israel’s” Military Fails in Gaza Amid Resistance Gains

22 hours ago
Yemeni Forces Vow to Target “Israel”-Linked Ships amid Maritime Blockade

Yemeni Forces Vow to Target “Israel”-Linked Ships amid Maritime Blockade

4 days ago
Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israeli’ Fails to Penetrate Lebanon despite Barbaric Bombardment

Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israeli’ Fails to Penetrate Lebanon despite Barbaric Bombardment

7 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 08-11-2024 Hour: 04:01 Beirut Timing

whatshot