Yemeni Forces Down another $30 million US Reaper Drone

The Yemeni air defense units announced that they have shot down another American MQ-9 Reaper drone over the northern province of al-Jawf, the 12th aircraft of its kind destroyed by the country's forces so far.

The US military acknowledged the videos circulating online showing what appeared to be a flaming aircraft dropping out of the sky and a field of burning debris in what those off-camera described as an area of al-Jawf province. The military said it was investigating the incident, declining to elaborate further.

Reapers, which cost around $30 million apiece, can fly at altitudes up to 50,000 feet [15,240 meters] and have an endurance of up to 24 hours before needing to land. The aircraft have been flown by both the US military and the CIA over Yemen for years.

Yemen’s s armed forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until “Israeli” ground and aerial attacks in Gaza end. They have targeted more than 90 “Israeli”-linked vessels with missiles and drones since the “Israeli” war on the Gaza Strip started in October 2023.

Ansarullah maintains that it targets ships linked to “Israel”, the US or the UK to force an end to “Israel’s” war on Gaza.