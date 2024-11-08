“Israeli” Rioters Provoke Clashes in Amsterdam after Burning Palestinian Flags

By Staff, Agencies

Violence erupted across Amsterdam late Thursday when supporters of “Israeli” football club “Maccabi Tel Aviv” reportedly stormed through the city, tearing down Palestinian flags displayed on private property and chanting incendiary slogans, according to reports.

The events, which unfolded before and after “Maccabi’s” match against Ajax, has ignited widespread outrage, with accounts of “Israeli” fans clashing with bystanders, damaging property, and burning a Palestinian flag.

Widely circulated videos on social media show “Maccabi” fans vandalizing private property, assaulting a local taxi driver, and clashing with law enforcement officials.

Max Blumenthal, editor of The Grayzone News, commented on the footage, saying, “Many videos going around of ‘Israeli’ soccer goons vandalizing property in Amsterdam, attacking cops and bystanders, and ripping down Palestinian flags. Now this fascist infestation is playing the victim and waiting for airlifts back to the colonies.”

Sports journalist Leyla Hamed also said, from the “Israeli” club “Maccabi Tel Aviv” marched through the streets of Amsterdam… They stole Palestinian flags from homes and even set a Palestinian flag on fire."

In response to the incidents, “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced what he claimed was a “very violent incident against ‘Israeli’ citizens in Amsterdam,” and announced the dispatch of rescue planes to assist “Israelis” in the city.

Dozens of individuals were detained following altercations in Dam Square. Though the identities of those arrested have not been disclosed, many of them were from the pro-Palestine camp, as reports surfaced of “Israelis” being forced to say Free Palestine before being let go after sustaining a beating.

In light of the incidents, several central areas were declared “risk zones,” granting police the authority to conduct stop-and-search operations, as noted by Dutch News.

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema said in a city council meeting that there were no legal grounds to ban “Maccabi” fans from attending the game, but a nearby pro-Palestine demonstration was banned to prevent potential clashes.

The “Israeli” Foreign Ministry reported that 10 “Israelis” sustained injuries and advised others in Amsterdam to remain in their hotels.