Pezeshkian: It Makes No Difference to Iran Who Won US Election

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed that it does not make a difference to Iran who wins the US presidential election because the Islamic Republic relies on its inner strength as an honorable nation.

“It makes no difference to us who won the US presidential election, as our country and establishment rely on their inner power as well as an honorable and dignified nation,” Pezeshkian said at a ceremony in the capital Tehran on Thursday.

He emphasized that Iran sees “no limits to the development and expansion of relations with other countries.”

“Expansion of ties with Muslim and neighboring countries is among Iran’s top priorities. We deeply believe in the promotion of unity and solidarity among Muslim countries,” he said.

“Had all countries of the Muslim world shown fraternity and been united, the Zionist entity would not have dared to commit crimes against oppressed Palestinian and Lebanese peoples in cold blood,” Pezeshkian underlined.

For his part, Iran's Vice President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif stated that US voters, including the majority of Muslims, explicitly expressed their resentment to Washington’s shameful year-long complicity in “Israeli” atrocities across Gaza and massacres in Lebanon.

“We hope the incoming administration of [Donald] Trump and [JD] Vance will honor their campaign promises about stopping wars, and learn the important lesson that the US public taught concerning ending wars and preventing new ones,” Zarif said.

He stated that Iran, which has well shown its determination and ability to deal with any kind of aggression, is not wooed by threats but values respect.

Ebrahim Azizi, head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee at the Iranian parliament, said Trump's election will neither impact Iran's strategic policies towards the United States nor prevent the country’s decisive and crushing response to the recent “Israeli” act of aggression.

“The wicked entity and its master will witness the decisive response,” Azizi pointed out.