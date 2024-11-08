Outgoing Gallant: No Reason for ‘Israeli’ Troops to Remain in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Outgoing “Israeli” War Minister Yoav Gallant informed the families of “Israeli” captives held in Gaza that the “Israeli” occupation forces had no reason to stay in the Strip.

“Israeli” media outlets reported that Gallant expressed skepticism, along with “Israeli” occupation forces Chief Herzi Halevi, regarding claims that there were valid security or diplomatic reasons to keep troops in Gaza.

“I can tell you what there was not, security considerations. Me and the ‘Israeli’ army chief said there was no security reason for remaining in the Philadelphi Corridor,” we was cited as saying by “Israeli” Channel 12, rebuking Netanyahu's claims of the existence of any security consideration.

He further insisted that “Israel” has achieved all there is to achieve in Gaza, stressing that the sole reason the military still was not withdrawn was because "there is a desire to be there."

Gallant additionally stated that the notion of "Israel" needing to stay in Gaza to establish stability was an "inappropriate" idea to risk soldiers' lives for, according to reports.

These remarks are the most direct yet in underscoring the growing divide between Gallant, who supported a ceasefire to secure the release of captives, and Netanyahu, who dismissed the minister on Tuesday.