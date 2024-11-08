South Korean Lawmakers Seek Ban on Arms Shipments to “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

At South Korea's National Assembly, the export of weapons to the apartheid “Israeli” entity came under the scrutiny of lawmakers as “Israel’s” genocide in Gaza continues.

Researchers outlined the complicity of several nations, particularly the United States.

Seoul has seen weekly demonstrations in support of Palestine over the past year.

However, South Korea continues to export weapons to the apartheid “Israeli” entity worth millions of dollars. Recognizing who is guilty may bring change.

Legal decisions condemning “Israel’s” occupation and genocide by the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice seem to be inspiring legal authorities within countries around the world.

Charges of complicity in “Israel's” genocide of Palestinians are also extending beyond states.

A panel of 30 UN experts warned arms and ammunition manufacturers that by exporting weapons to “Israel”, together with their investors, they may be complicit in serious violations of international human rights law.

Supporters of Palestine are pressing forward with more demonstrations demanding an end to “Israel’s” genocide.