’Israel’ Secures $5.2 Billion Deal for Advanced F-15 Jets Through US Military Aid

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” entity, which continues its offensive actions in both Gaza and Lebanon, has confirmed the signing of a deal to acquire over two dozen next-generation F-15 fighter jets from US aviation company Boeing.

This deal, valued at $5.2 billion, is part of a larger US aid package granted to the occupying entity, approved by US President Joe Biden’s administration and Congress earlier this year.

In a Thursday statement, the “Israeli” entity’s ministry for military affairs confirmed the agreement for 25 new F-15 fighter jets from Boeing.

The advanced aircraft will come equipped with weapon systems integrated with existing “Israeli” systems and offer greater range and payload capacity, as per the ministry's statement.

According to the ministry, the upgraded jets will enable the air force to “maintain its strategic superiority in facing current and future challenges in the Middle East.”

Eyal Zamir, the ministry’s director general, highlighted that the “Israeli” entity has secured nearly $40 billion in procurement agreements since the start of its intensified campaign in Gaza, which began in October last year.

Zamir emphasized the importance of “Israel’s” “air power and strategic reach” in its assaults on Gaza’s civilian population, which remains confined under siege.

At the end of September, the “Israeli” entity announced receiving a new US military aid package worth $8.7 billion.

The “Israeli” entity’s air force has continued to conduct strikes against civilians in both Gaza and Lebanon since October last year.

Western nations, including the US, Germany, the UK and France, have supplied arms to “Israel” in recent months. In 2023, 69% of “Israel's” arms imports were sourced from the US, per a report on international arms transfers by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute [SIPRI]. Germany provided 30%, with the UK, France and Spain also contributing.

More than 50 countries recently issued a joint letter urging the United Nations to enforce an arms embargo on "Israel" as it continues its operations in Gaza. Over 100 journalists have similarly called on the US to halt weapon transfers to the entity, citing its actions against Palestinian journalists in Gaza.

The “Israeli” entity initiated its war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, following the Palestinian resistance group Hamas’s Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a response to “Israel’s” long-standing and violent policies against Palestinians. This assault has since resulted in over 43,400 Palestinian casualties.

Since late September, the “Israeli” entity has also escalated air and ground strikes against Lebanon, where nearly a year of border clashes with Hezbollah has intensified due to the Gaza conflict. The “Israeli” attacks in Lebanon have led to the martyrdom of over 3,000 Lebanese civilians since early October last year.