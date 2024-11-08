Ansarullah Chief: “Israel’s” Military Fails in Gaza Amid Resistance Gains

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement stated that the "Israeli" military has faced failure in its confrontation with resistance forces, underscoring the entity's forced displacement tactics in Gaza.

In a televised speech on Thursday, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi reported that over 30 massacres were committed by the Zionist “Israeli” forces within the week, leading to more than 1,300 Palestinians being martyred or injured, primarily women and children.

“The ‘Israeli’ enemy, unsuccessful in military engagement and unable to meet its stated objectives, has adopted a criminal strategy by broadly targeting civilians,” he said.

The Ansarullah chief lamented the inactivity of Arab and Muslim nations, describing it as evidence of their moral, humanitarian, and religious decline.

He accused “Israeli” troops of committing severe atrocities in northern Gaza, employing starvation to subjugate the local population after failing against Palestinian fighters who have dealt heavy blows to the Zionist entity.

Some Arab regimes, he continued, remain in denial about the apartheid “Israeli” entity’s terrorist nature, despite the atrocities the entity has inflicted on Palestinians and others in the region.

“The Zionist project endangers the entire Muslim and Arab world. ‘Israel’ aims for absolute dominance in the West Asia region,” he said.

Sayyed Al-Houthi added, “When Muslims start honoring their responsibilities toward Palestinians, God will support them.”

Sayyed Al-Houthi criticized international institutions, which he claimed have done nothing meaningful for Palestine since its occupation in 1948, asserting they are tools of Western hegemony.

He also commented on the US presidential race’s outcome, granting Donald Trump another term.

According to the Ansarullah chief, successive US presidents serve the entity and the Zionist agenda. “Neither Trump nor [outgoing president Joe] Biden can alter our steadfast support for Gaza,” he declared.

Reflecting on Trump’s return, Sayyed Al-Houthi said the Arab world is familiar with his approach, focusing solely on financial gain and viewing rich Arab nations as cash sources while dismissing the poor.

“Trump cannot subjugate Muslims, no matter how much sedition he incites,” he asserted.

Sayyed Al-Houthi added that Lebanon's Hezbollah has rebounded since the martyrdom of its leader, His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, in an “Israeli” airstrike on southern Beirut on September 27, with Hezbollah’s intensified operations highlighting its strong military capabilities.

The Ansarullah leader praised the effective efforts of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which continues to conduct influential operations despite political and media pressures.

“The Zionist entity is struggling, despite persisting with heinous crimes,” he noted.

Sayyed Al-Houthi reaffirmed Yemen’s dedication to supporting Palestine, pledging that Yemeni forces will maintain their resistance efforts as long as Gaza and Lebanon remain under attack.

He urged Yemeni citizens to gather across the country on Friday in solidarity with Palestine, saying, “Yemen’s massive rallies send a message to the United States and all tyrants of the world.”