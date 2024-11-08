The Islamic Resistance Operations Room: More than 70 Ops were Carried out in 3 Days

The Islamic Resistance Operations Room issued the following statement on the Battle of the Brave:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

{Permission [to fight back] is [hereby] granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them [prevail].}

Allah, the Most High, the Greatest, has spoken the truth.

The Islamic Resistance continues to confront the “Israeli” aggression on Lebanon. The “Israeli” enemy army has suffered heavy losses both in terms of equipment and the number of casualties among its officers and soldiers, along the confrontation axes at the frontline in southern Lebanon, and extending towards “Israeli” positions deep inside occupied Palestine.

1- Ground confrontations:

* On 28-10-2024, the “Israeli” army began advancing towards the town of Khiam with a large force and many vehicles, accompanied by heavy air cover over the entire area surrounding and overlooking the town. Meanwhile, the enemy forces were positioned along the front lines in the areas of Tal Nahas, Al-Hamams, and Sahl Al-Majidiyah.

In accordance with defensive plans prepared in advance and after careful observation of the possible advance routes, the Islamic Resistance fighters set up firing positions. The main pillar was missile and artillery fire through a large number of simultaneous and focused targeting of the enemy's movements, positions, and advance routes inside Lebanese territory and in the occupied interior. Over the course of three consecutive days, more than 70 operations were carried out (50 of them on the southern and eastern outskirts of the town), during which 4 tanks were destroyed with guided missiles, killing and wounding their crews. A soldiers’ position in the Metula settlement was also targeted with a guided missile, resulting in the killing and wounding of a number of “Israelis”.

In addition, a security group in the Tal Nahas area was targeted with a guided missile, and the war media wing documented some of those scenes.

The most prominent of these operations was the precise missile salvo that targeted large gatherings of enemy soldiers and vehicles in the Wadi al-Asafir area on the southeastern side of the town, using qualitative and precise missiles with a warhead weighing 250 kg of highly explosive materials. As a result of the huge explosions and the many injuries, a state of panic and confusion spread among the ranks of the enemy forces.

In addition to the rocket salvos and the shelling that targeted the enemy's movements inside Lebanese territory, during this operation, a large number of targeted attacks were carried out in the rear areas of the forces participating in the attack on our land in a deliberate and specific manner through:

- Targeting the gathering points of the forces securing the attack on the town of Khiam, in the site and settlement of Metula and the surrounding fields, with 11 concentrated rocket salvos and artillery shells, achieving confirmed hits

- Targeting a training camp, bases and command headquarters in the settlement of Ayelet HaShahar, rocket fire bases in the settlement of Yesud HaMa'ala, an armored vehicles assembly area in the settlement of Sha'al, and command headquarters in the settlement of Shamir, with 23 rocket salvos

- The “Israeli” army was forced on the eve of Thursday 10-31-2024 to withdraw back over the border, use military helicopters to transport the dead and wounded, and bring in special vehicles to tow the destroyed tanks.

* During an attempt by the “Israeli” army to advance, last Saturday, across the border towards the village of Houla, our Mujahideen spotted a column of military vehicles the size of a full battalion, consisting of 40 vehicles (tanks - armored vehicles - personnel carriers) led by two military bulldozers. Their objective was to open up routes for the vehicles to pass towards the center of the town.

When the force reached the range of our Mujahideen, the two bulldozers were targeted with two Kornet anti-tank missiles, which resulted in their destruction and the killing and wounding of those in them. Under cover from heavy “Israeli” artillery, the force withdrew with all its vehicles towards the eastern border of the town. As soon as the force settled in the gathering area, and with the aim of inflicting the largest number of casualties, the area was targeted with three missile salvos, with a 5-minute interval between each salvo and more than 60 missiles. This operation achieved its objectives.

* Due to the harsh and repeated strikes by the resistance and the failure of the enemy forces to settle inside the border villages, the “Israeli” army withdrew from a number of towns – which it had advanced to – back over the border, amidst extensive combing operations from the border sites, artillery positions, and airstrikes by warplanes on these towns, as is happening in Aita al-Jabal, Ramya, Mays al-Jabal, Blida, Khiam, and others. Meanwhile, repeated attempts by “Israeli” army forces to impose a siege on the town of Naqoura in the western sector are being dealt with, and an infiltration attempt in the Wazzani area in the eastern sector was targeted by a missile salvo that forced them to leave.

2- A series of qualitative Khaybar operations:

- Despite the intelligence gathering and the constant activity of the “Israeli” Air Force, the resistance has increased the pace of its qualitative operations that fall within the framework of the series of Khaybar operations, by directing concentrated and studied strikes on “Israeli” strategic and security centers, facilities, and bases, at a depth of 145 km inside occupied Palestine, using qualitative missiles and drones.

- These specific, precise, and studied targeting are carried out according to a clear program, management, and complete control over the course of battlefield events and careful assessment of the course of events, the course of the front, and its gradations.

- Operations executed under the Khaybar series amount to a total of 56 since operations were launched on 01-11-2024. 18 of these operations were executed during the past week.

- In addition to the operations achieving their military objectives, more than 2 million settlers in an area of ??more than 5,000 km2 and at a depth of 145 km inside occupied Palestine were forced to enter shelters and stop studying, working, and halt air traffic with each operation that was carried out.

3- The Islamic Resistance Operations Room emphasizes the following:

- The series of Khaybar operations is escalating according to a clear vision and program and high management and control, which guarantees the ability to effectively reach all the targets determined by the resistance leadership.

- Settlers, who have been warned to evacuate their settlements, should not return to them as they have been transformed into military targets because they contain command headquarters, barracks and military factories, artillery positions and missile bases, and stations for logistical and staff services for the forces that attack Lebanese territory.

- The only achievement made by the “Israeli” army during the so-called "ground maneuver" is the destruction of homes and civilian infrastructure and the bulldozing of agricultural lands in the border towns.

- Recent weeks have proven that the resistance formations have been able to organize their structures at various levels, and this is reflected in the increased pace of rocket and drone attacks on various targets inside the temporary entity, all the way to Tel Aviv.

- Our fighters on the frontline at the southern border, due to their precise and repeated strikes, and their high ability to confront the enemy's incursions and destroy its tanks and vehicles, have so far been able to prevent the “Israeli” enemy forces from advancing beyond the fringes of the border villages, and from advancing towards the villages of the second line of the front or approaching the Litani River.

On the forty-day martyrdom anniversary of its most sublime, sacred, and precious martyr, His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Islamic Resistance affirms that it is committed to the covenant and promise. It will remain loyal to the blood of its martyrs and will continue to achieve the goals for which they rose, foremost of which is the dignity of its noble people and the freedom and sovereignty of its country. It pledges to its Secretary-General, His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem, that it will remain steadfast on the path of Wilaya until victory is achieved, God willing.

{Victory comes only from Allah. Surely Allah is Almighty, All-Wise.}