“Israeli” Barbarism Continues Attacking Several Lebanese Regions

By Staff, Agencies

As part of its continuous aggression on Lebanon, "Israeli" warplanes have carried out a series of airstrikes on the Southern Suburb of Beirut [Dahyieh], several towns in southern Lebanon and the Beqaa Valley.

On the morning of Thursday, an “Israeli” drone targeted a car on the al-Kahhale road in Mount Lebanon, martyring a woman.

Hours earlier, in the Southern Suburb, “Israeli” warplanes carried out heavy bombardments, hitting areas, including Ouzai, Haret Hreik, Haret Bajour, and Tahwitat al-Ghadir.

The “Israeli” airstrikes on Ouzai targeted a region near Beirut International Airport. In a related development, Lebanese Minister of Transport and Public Works Ali Hamieh affirmed that Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut is operating normally despite the “Israeli” aggression.

This follows earlier strikes on Wednesday, which hit Haret Hreik, Hay al-Abyad region, Laylake-Mraijeh, Maamoura, Burj al-Barajneh, and the al-Amarken neighborhood.

In southern Lebanon, “Israeli” airstrikes targeted the town of Yohmor al-Shaqif at dawn, hitting its outskirts near the Litani River, as well as its central and eastern areas. Cluster munitions, banned under international law, were also dropped on nearby olive groves and agricultural land.

“Israeli” warplanes also struck the area surrounding the former “Israeli” detention center in Ansar. Further attacks hit the town of Kafra in the Bint Jbeil district, and additional airstrikes targeted several other towns including Safad al-Bateekh, Ayta al-Jabal, Baraachit, Sarafand, and Tebnine, with the latter also coming under artillery shelling attacks.

In the Beqaa, “Israeli” occupation forces launched airstrikes on the outskirts of Hermel and targeted several locations, including the towns of Temnine al-Tahta and al-Shiqan, martyring and injuring several civilians. Rescue operations are ongoing, with efforts focused on retrieving survivors from the rubble.

3,050 people were martyred and 13,658 were wounded in the “Israeli” aggression on Lebanon since October 2023, the Lebanese Ministry of Health announced in its daily report on Wednesday.

On Tuesday alone, 37 were martyred and 105 were injured across Lebanese territory.