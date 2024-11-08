Imam Khamenei: World will Witness How ‘Israel’ Will Receive a Slap from Strong Hezbollah

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei confirmed that Hezbollah’s extraordinary evolution is beholden to the late Great Martyr His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

“Hezbollah turned from a small group of fighters into a huge organization with such power that it can force the enemy ... to retreat and defeat it," he told members of the Assembly of Experts in Tehran Thursday.

Imam Khamenei paid tribute to late Sayyed Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine as well as Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar, and Iranian military commander Abbas Nilforoushan who were assassinated by “Israel”.

“Hezbollah is strong and continues the confrontation, and the world will witness how the Zionist entity will receive a slap from those fighters,” His Eminence said, noting that “Hezbollah is strong and continues its struggle, although some inside and outside Lebanon think it is weak, and they are delusional and mistaken.”

In parallel, the Leader underlined that the resistance martyrs bestowed upon Islam dignity and honor in addition to strength and power.

“During these many years and nearly 40 years, Hezbollah once forced the Zionist entity to retreat from Beirut, once from Saida, once from the city of Tyre, and once from southern Lebanon and entirely from the cities, villages and highlands of Lebanon, which means this capability has increased over time,” the His Eminence stated.

The Leader further pointed to the achievements of the Palestinian Resistance movement against the Zionist “Israeli” entity, saying that "the Palestinian resistance managed to gain victory against Zionist entity 9 times since 2009."

He also noted that the Zionist entity had failed to eradicate the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, despite all the support it receives from the US and other Western states.

“Hamas is still fighting. It is still waging a struggle. This means the defeat of the Zionist entity,” he continued.