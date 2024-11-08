No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Hezbollah Unveils Fateh 110 Missile

Hezbollah Unveils Fateh 110 Missile
folder_openLebanon access_time 16 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah has for the first time unveiled its surface-to-surface "Fateh 110" ballistic missiles in footage that shows targeting of a number of Israeli sites with the advanced projectile.

Hezbollah clarified in its statement that the Fateh 110 missile is a “precision surface-to-surface missile [which is] employed to bomb vital targets with an accuracy of up to 10 meters.”

The resistance group said the solid-fuel missile features high destructive capacity, and can be launched from fixed or mobile platforms.

The missile is 8.8 meters long and has a 616-milimeter diameter. It weighs 3,450 kg and a warhead weighing 500 kg, which has a range of 300 km, can be mounted on it.

The television network also showed scenes of the Lebanese resistance movement’s targeting of “Tserfin” base belonging to the Israeli occupation army south of Tel Aviv with Fateh 110 missiles.

Hezbollah confirmed that it had bombed the “Tserfin” base near Ben Gurion Airport south of “Tel Aviv” “with a salvo of qualitative missiles.”

The movement said its fighters also struck the cities of Haifa, “Tel Aviv” and “Ben Gurion Airport” with ballistic missiles.

The resistance said the operation comes “in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people.”

In his second public address since assuming Hezbollah leadership on Wednesday, Sheikh Naim Qassem said the Lebanese resistance movement is determined to force “Israel” to seek an end to its war on Lebanon, stating that only the battlefield can bring to end the ongoing war.

 

 

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah

Comments

  1. Related News
Hezbollah Unveils Fateh 110 Missile

Hezbollah Unveils Fateh 110 Missile

16 hours ago
Hezbollah SG Sheikh Qassem: Only the Battlefield Will Bring This War to a Halt

Hezbollah SG Sheikh Qassem: Only the Battlefield Will Bring This War to a Halt

one day ago
Speech of Hezbollah’s SecretaryGeneral His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem

Speech of Hezbollah’s SecretaryGeneral His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem

3 days ago
“Israel’s” Drone Dilemma: The Struggle to Detect and Intercept

“Israel’s” Drone Dilemma: The Struggle to Detect and Intercept

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 08-11-2024 Hour: 12:06 Beirut Timing

whatshot