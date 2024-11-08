Hezbollah Unveils Fateh 110 Missile

By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah has for the first time unveiled its surface-to-surface "Fateh 110" ballistic missiles in footage that shows targeting of a number of Israeli sites with the advanced projectile.

Hezbollah clarified in its statement that the Fateh 110 missile is a “precision surface-to-surface missile [which is] employed to bomb vital targets with an accuracy of up to 10 meters.”

The resistance group said the solid-fuel missile features high destructive capacity, and can be launched from fixed or mobile platforms.

The missile is 8.8 meters long and has a 616-milimeter diameter. It weighs 3,450 kg and a warhead weighing 500 kg, which has a range of 300 km, can be mounted on it.

The television network also showed scenes of the Lebanese resistance movement’s targeting of “Tserfin” base belonging to the Israeli occupation army south of Tel Aviv with Fateh 110 missiles.

Hezbollah confirmed that it had bombed the “Tserfin” base near Ben Gurion Airport south of “Tel Aviv” “with a salvo of qualitative missiles.”

The movement said its fighters also struck the cities of Haifa, “Tel Aviv” and “Ben Gurion Airport” with ballistic missiles.

The resistance said the operation comes “in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people.”

In his second public address since assuming Hezbollah leadership on Wednesday, Sheikh Naim Qassem said the Lebanese resistance movement is determined to force “Israel” to seek an end to its war on Lebanon, stating that only the battlefield can bring to end the ongoing war.