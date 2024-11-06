IRG Chief: Hezbollah Rebuilt, Shifting Power Balance Against “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

The chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG], Major General Hossein Salami, stated that Hezbollah in Lebanon has been miraculously rebuilt, despite casualties and recent challenges.

In his Wednesday remarks, Salami referenced the assassination of late Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in southern Beirut, following targeted killings of Hezbollah’s senior commanders by “Israeli” forces.

“The Zionist entity believed that dismantling Hezbollah’s leadership would weaken the resistance group,” he said.

The IRG head went on to say, “However, despite these heavy blows, Hezbollah has been miraculously rebuilt and now stands with renewed strength against the Zionist entity, with power increasingly shifting toward the resistance.”

Salami highlighted Iran’s recent military responses, including Operations True Promise I and II on April 13 and October 1, where hundreds of ballistic missiles targeted critical sites across the occupied Palestinian territories in response to aggression against Iran and its allies.

He also detailed the October 26 “Israeli” airstrike that used US-occupied airspace over Iraq to strike Iranian military bases in Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam provinces, resulting in the martyrdom of four Iranian officers and a civilian.

He criticized the apartheid “Israeli” entity’s assumption that such attacks would go unanswered, emphasizing that Operation True Promise showcased Iran’s strength and delivered a blow to the coalition defending “Israel”, shattering the perception of its invulnerability.

Salami further discussed the October 7, 2023, Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, launched by Hamas and Islamic Jihad, which resulted in the capture of over 240 “Israelis”. He described this operation as a profound shock that revealed “Israel’s” vulnerability and short time between tactical setbacks and strategic failures.

He warned that the entity’s limited strategic depth and lack of resilience could lead to collapse following a major defeat, adding, “The densely populated geography of the occupied territories inherently makes the Zionist entity vulnerable.”

Salami closed by affirming Iran’s global strength. “Today, by the grace of God, the powerful Islamic Republic stands firmly against global arrogance, and there is no need for concern regarding the nation’s strength.”