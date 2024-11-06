Hamas Calls on Trump to Rethink “Blind” US Support for “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

Hamas has urged President-elect Donald Trump to learn from the mistakes of Joe Biden’s administration and to reconsider the US's unwavering support for the apartheid “Israeli” entity.

The Palestinian resistance movement emphasized the need for Trump’s administration to act to prevent “Israel’s” ongoing genocide against Palestinians.

Trump was declared the 47th US president on Wednesday. In his victory speech, he pledged to “end all wars,” and has consistently claimed that, under his leadership, the “Israeli” entity’s military campaign in Gaza would never have started.

In a Wednesday statement, Hamas clarified that its approach to the incoming administration would depend on its actions toward Palestinian rights and the Palestinian Cause. Trump, it stated, must “seriously work to end the war of genocide and aggression against our Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank.”

The group also urged Trump to halt the apartheid entity’s hostilities in Lebanon, stop providing military and political support to the “Zionist entity,” and acknowledge the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

Bassem Naim, a member of Hamas’s political bureau, added, “This blind support for the Zionist entity must end as it endangers the future of our people, as well as the region’s security and stability.” Hamas further affirmed its commitment to “resist the [‘Israeli’] occupation.”

The group underscored that the Palestinian people “will not accept any path that detracts from their rightful claims to freedom, independence, self-determination, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds] [‘Jerusalem’] as its capital.”

Trump, during his previous term in December 2017, controversially recognized Al-Quds as the apartheid entity’s so-called capital.

“Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrated Trump’s victory on Wednesday, calling it a “huge win” for his close ally.

Observers suggest that Trump may show even greater leniency toward “Israel” than the Biden administration, which has supported “Israel’s” military actions in Gaza over the past year.