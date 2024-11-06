Hezbollah SG Sheikh Qassem: Only the Battlefield Will Bring This War to a Halt

By Al-Ahed News, Live Coverage

In a powerful address, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem honored martyred Hezbollah leader His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and underscored the unwavering commitment of the Resistance.

“Our master and leader, His Eminence Sayyed Nasrallah, is a shining example of a leader who has dedicated himself to the path of God,” he declared.

“Sayyed Nasrallah is not only a leader but a model educator, courageous and inspiring. He stands as a symbol in the school of guardianship and a beacon for the liberation of Palestine,” Sheikh Qassem said, adding, “His words are like a guiding light, and his stances represent the course of a life filled with purpose.”

Reflecting on the global admiration Sayyed Nasrallah commands, His Eminence added, “Sayyed Nasrallah has found a place in hearts worldwide as a symbol of resistance. Our leader, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, has described him as unparalleled, and this recognition is of profound significance.”

The Secretary General continued to emphasize the unity Sayyed Nasrallah fosters, saying, “He has built a party that embraces all segments of society – the young and the old, women, the elderly and those with disabilities. It is a party for the free, the resilient and the honorable.”

Turning to current events, His Eminence addressed the ongoing “Israeli” aggression. “We are facing an ‘Israeli’ assault,” he noted, “an aggression for which Netanyahu claims there is no end date – only objectives.”

He described how Sayyed Nasrallah established a party not only to resist the enemy but to build and strengthen the nation’s institutions amid Lebanon’s internal political challenges. “Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah revived us in both life and death. He will forever remain alive in his martyrdom.”

His Eminence also expressed unwavering support for the occupied Gaza Strip, declaring, “Gaza will stand firm and emerge victorious.” Reflecting on the recent upheaval, he asserted, “Al-Aqsa Flood has created a new course that has reshaped the reality of the region.”

He further emphasized the strength and foundation of the resistance, stating, “The resistance is fortified by its numbers, strength, specialization, faith, courage, and defiance against the most powerful of enemies.”

Sheikh Qassem voiced concerns over Netanyahu’s intentions in Lebanon, remarking, “Netanyahu’s aims in invading Lebanon are to eradicate Hezbollah, occupy Lebanon and redraw the map of West Asia.”

He affirmed the resilience of Hezbollah’s fighters, saying, “All our Resistance fighters are martyrs who do not fear death.”

As he addressed the ongoing conflict, His Eminence stressed, “We are confronting an aggressive ‘Israeli’ war on Lebanon. We will make the enemy the one to plead for an end to its own aggression.”

Noting the “Israeli” entity’s dependence on its ground forces, he observed, “The enemy relies on its land army, yet this offers them no advantage, as they fear direct confrontation and have already met a solid resistance at the borders.”

“We are in a defensive posture, prepared to counter the expansionist aims that ‘Israel’ has set forth,” he continued, underscoring Hezbollah’s readiness.

“With tens of thousands of trained fighters, we have the capabilities to stand firm and remain strong for as long as it takes.” His Eminence concluded resolutely, “Only the battlefield will bring this war to a halt.”

Discussing the resilience of the Resistance, Sheikh Qassem stated, “The true strength of the resistance lies in its will and resolve. With these qualities, we are stronger than the enemy. There is no place within the ‘Israeli’ entity that our drones and missiles cannot reach.” He also emphasized that “our only option is to prevent the occupation from realizing its objectives.”

In affirming Hezbollah’s unbreakable spirit, Sheikh Qassem stated, “We cannot be defeated. The land is ours, and justice is on our side.”

He mentioned a potential avenue for diplomacy, noting, “Once the enemy decides to cease its aggression, there may be room for negotiations, conducted indirectly through the Lebanese state, with House Speaker Nabih Berri, who proudly carries the banner of Resistance.”

His Eminence underscored that any negotiation would rest on two non-negotiable pillars: “Ending the aggression and fully safeguarding Lebanese sovereignty.” He also called upon the Lebanese army to “protect the maritime borders and issue a clear statement explaining the cause of the breach in Batroun.”

Concluding with a message of hope and determination, Sheikh Qassem proclaimed, “A people and a Resistance led by the martyr Sayyed Nasrallah will ultimately prevail with heads held high", adding, “We cannot be defeated, for the right is ours, the land is ours, and with God by our side, we stand unshakable.”