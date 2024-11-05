No Script

“Israeli” Reservist Ends Own Life after Being Called up for Active Duty

folder_openZionist Entity access_time 5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

An “Israeli” reservist has ended his life after being called up for active duty.

The “Israeli” Public Broadcasting Authority aired the report on Monday, without naming the trooper in question.

The report came less than a week after “Israeli” Haaretz daily reported the suicide of a reservist, which it named as Asaf, who had taken his own life earlier after turning up for a call-up.

According to the daily, Asaf’s death followed hundreds of appeals sent by her mother over three years for attention to his situation from the “Israeli” military, Knesset and the cabinet.

“Yet the responses ranged from disregard to scorn,” Haaretz wrote of the conditions suffered by Asaf, “who was struggling since his discharge.”

Last month too, the CNN reported the suicide of Eliran Mizrahi, a 40-year-old reservist, who had ended his life after returning from Gaza.

The “Israeli” military withholds figures on the number of the troops, who have committed suicide following enlistment in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, where the entity has respectively been waging a genocidal war and escalated deadly aggression since last October.

The military has sufficed to reveal that “thousands” of its forces have been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder [PTSD] or other mental illnesses.

Israel Lebanon Gaza haaretz

Comments

