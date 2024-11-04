“Israeli” Settlers’ Barbarism in the WB: Burning Palestinian Homes, Cars

By Staff, Agencies

Hundreds of “Israeli” settlers conducted a brutal attack in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

The settlers set fire to numerous homes and vehicles of Palestinians and then moved to the main road connecting Ramallah to other cities, targeting Palestinian cars passing by.

They stormed the city of al-Bireh, near Ramallah, and burned Palestinian property and vehicles.

A woman sustained injuries after the “Israeli” settlers hurled stones at her vehicle.

Tension has been running high across the West Bank as “Israel” continues its genocidal war in the Gaza Strip, which has martyred at least 43,341 people, mostly women and children, since last year’s October.

The Monday settler attack came as the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas warned of “Israel’s” plans to annex the West Bank and drive Palestinians out.

“We warn of the grave danger posed by the plans led by the extremist occupation entity and illegal settler groups to displace the residents of Palestinian villages in the occupied West Bank,” Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi said.

“Israel's” far-right minister Bezalel Smotrich called for the full annexation of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip last week.

Smotrich asserted that “Israel” should unequivocally declare there would be no Palestinian state.

He repeated his proposal of expanding “Israeli’ settlements within the West Bank and other occupied territories.