Yemeni Forces Vow to Target “Israel”-Linked Ships amid Maritime Blockade

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces pledged to continue targeting all “Israel”-affiliated vessels in regional waters, regardless of changes in ownership or flags, as part of their maritime blockade.

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced on Sunday that they would sustain attacks on ships linked to “Israel” in nearby waters, warning that attempts by Israeli-affiliated companies to evade sanctions through ownership transfers or reflagging would not alter their stance.

Spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree emphasized that numerous shipping companies connected to “Israel” are attempting to bypass Yemen’s punitive measures by selling assets or changing registrations.

Saree warned that any entity dealing with these companies or vessels would be subject to punishment, prohibited from entering Yemeni-controlled waters.

He reiterated that the Yemeni forces’ response would not be affected by any change in ownership or flags of “Israel”-linked ships.

"Intelligence information confirms that many “Israeli” shipping companies are working to sell their assets and transfer their maritime shipping and transport properties to other companies or register them under other names as a means of circumventing the punitive measures imposed by the Republic of Yemen on those ships and companies," Saree said.

The general further declared that Yemen's maritime blockade and targeting of “Israel”-affiliated vessels would persist until “Israel” ceases its aggressions against Gaza and Lebanon and lifts the siege on Gaza.

"The Yemeni Armed Forces continue to enforce the maritime blockade on the Israeli enemy and target all ships affiliated with, associated with, or heading towards it. This blockade will remain in place until the aggression stops, the blockade on Gaza is lifted, and the aggression on Lebanon ceases," Saree stated.

Since Ocober 2023, the Yemeni armed forces have launched numerous missile strikes against “Israeli” targets, both on occupied territories and on “Israeli”-linked vessels.