Speech of Hezbollah’s SecretaryGeneral His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. Praise be to Allah, Lord of the Worlds, and prayers and peace be upon the most honorable of creation, our master, our beloved, and our leader, Abu al-Qasim Muhammad, and upon his pure and immaculate family, his chosen and righteous companions, and upon all the prophets and messengers until the Day of Judgment.

May the peace, blessings, and mercy of Allah be upon you.

I begin with [a verse from] the Holy Quran, which guides and points out to what happened to the Jews throughout time. Allah Almighty says:

{They can never inflict harm on you, except a little annoyance. But if they meet you in battle, they will flee and they will have no helpers.}

There will be harm inflicted; great sacrifices will be made, but in the end, they will flee, and victory will be for the faithful.

Allah Almighty also says:

{At the victory willed by Allah. He gives victory to whoever He wills. For He is the Almighty, Most Merciful. [This is] the promise of Allah. [And] Allah never fails in His promise. But most people do not know.}

In this speech, we have to say some words to express our loyalty. First, we address our great martyr, the leader His Eminence Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council.

A week has passed since his martyrdom was announced. This martyred missionary leader was humble and virtuous. He loved Islam and the Welayah. He came to Lebanon after studying in the holy city of Qom and immediately joined Hezbollah.

He started in the south, with the people of the south, and with the resistance in the south. He was an organized person who oversaw how things were done. He had a clear vision and cared about the resistance fighters and worked to meet the requirements of the battlefront. He was one of the most prominent people who our martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, may God Almighty be pleased with him, relied on.

For me, he was a loyal brother, and we always cooperated given the responsibilities we assumed. He was a companion on the path and in jihad. We lost him, but he won. However, the fruits of his labor will remain, God willing.

The other thing is related to our great martyr, martyr Yahya Sinwar, head of the political bureau of Hamas. He is an icon of heroism and resistance for Palestine and the free people of the world. He was martyred in the confrontation. He was steadfast, brave, faithful, upright, honorable, and free until the last breath.

He frightened the enemy while imprisoned and in his freedom. He will continue to frighten the enemy after his martyrdom. A nation that gave birth to Yahya will live on in the hearts of the Palestinians who love liberation and are a source of steadfastness, pride, and perseverance. He joined his martyred brother, the former head of the Political Bureau, Hajj Ismail Haniyeh who was a beacon and role model for the free.

My master, Abu Hadi, His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, may God Almighty be pleased with him. For 32 years, you pumped faith, loyalty, and resistance into the hearts of young men, women, elderly, and children. We waited for you to address us, filling us with patience and hope for victory. We believed every word you said. Hence, the lies of the charlatans were exposed. We loved you even when it was just your spirit, and the enemies were defeated. You were and will remain the victory flag of the resistance, loved by the resistance fighters, the source of hope, the herald of victory, and the beloved of those aspiring for a dignified life.

I begin by thanking the leadership of Hezbollah – the esteemed leadership of the Shura Council that is entrusted with this path by the Mujahideen and the people – for their confidence in me and choosing me to take on this heavy burden. However, this is a sign of trust. I ask God Almighty to help me be a servant of this path, the path of the Mujahideen and the martyrs, and be able to carry this heavy burden, God Almighty willing.

Sayyed Abbas al-Moussawi, may Allah be pleased with him, entrusted us with this task. He told us that the main will is to preserve the resistance. Our great leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, may Allah be pleased with him, also entrusted us with this task.

Here, I recall his words when His Eminence the Secretary-General Sayyed Abbas al-Moussawi, may Allah be pleased with him, was martyred. Sayyed Hassan, may Allah be pleased with him, said in a speech he delivered, “Those who killed our Secretary-General wanted to defeat the spirit of resistance in us and shatter the will of jihad, but his blood will continue to flow in our veins and will increase our determination to continue on this path.”

Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, Sheikh Ragheb Harb, Sheikh Nabil Qaouk, as well as the martyred leaders Imad Mughniyeh, Mustafa Badreddine, Fuad Shukr, Ibrahim Aqil, Ali Karaki, and Hassan al-Laqqis entrusted us with this task. These martyred leaders and many others entrusted us with this task.

I ask Allah Almighty to help me to preserve the trust and to work sincerely on the path of jihad and resistance.

The obvious question that is asked in the first meeting is, what is the Secretary-General's agenda? My agenda is a continuation of that of our leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, may God Almighty be pleased with him, in the political, jihadist, social, and cultural fields.

From here, I will address some issues, make clarifications, and determine our position on them.

Gaza:

First, supporting Gaza was a duty to confront “Israel’s” threat to the entire region. The people of Gaza are entitled to our support and everyone else’s. It is their humanitarian, Arab, Islamic, religious, and national right. We should not be asked why we have assisted Gaza. The others must be asked about failing to assist it.

Our resistance was created to confront the occupation and its expansionist intentions and to liberate the land. Some consider that “Israel” was provoked. “Israel” does not need an excuse. Have we forgotten the 75 years of the killing and displacement of Palestinians, the stealing of land, holy sites, and property, and the massacres that were committed? We saw what happened in the Al-Aqsa Flood. It was a true expression of this rejection of this occupation for 75 years.

Before Hezbollah existed, “Israel” attacked Lebanon in 1978. It occupied part of the territory and did not leave it despite international resolution 425. “Israel” invaded Lebanon in 1982 – Hezbollah did not exist back then – under the pretext of striking the Palestinian resistance and the Lebanese national resistance. It remained in Lebanon from 1982 until 2000. Why? Because it wanted to lay the foundation for a border zone that would allow it to expand its settlements and exploit its presence inside Lebanon to ensure that no one would oppose it.

However, Hezbollah, the Amal Movement, and the Lebanese parties confronted the “Israeli” enemy. Their resistance is what expelled “Israel”. The international resolutions did not expel “Israel”, the resistance and a collective effort between the resistance, the army, and the people are what expelled “Israel”.

After the July 2006 aggression, Resolution 1701 was issued based on the “Israeli” request and our conviction that this aggression must have an end. What was the result?

From July 2006 until October 2023 – that is 17 years – the “Israeli” enemy has been attacking Lebanon daily. Ask the Lebanese army, ask the United Nations, ask the UNIFIL. There was 39,000 air and sea violations, 39,000 air and sea violations! What were they doing? They were taking photos and monitoring our movements; they were collecting data and information.

Hence, don't say “Israel” was committed and we provoked it. “Israel” was not committed! 39,000 violations mean they were attacking us.

You all remember October 7’s Al-Aqsa Flood. Four days later, there was a serious discussion within the “Israeli” entity with the Americans about waging a war against Hezbollah in Lebanon. They are already engaged in a war against Gaza, why not wage one against Hezbollah since the United States opened its stores and capabilities and gave money and political, international, and media support. The “Israelis” saw an opportunity, but the United States was not convinced that it was an opportunity. There was a disagreement within the “Israeli” government. Otherwise, they would’ve ??attacked Lebanon on October 11.

Hence, there were intentions to attack. Go back to the discussions, the old statements, the “Israeli” media. The discussions stated that the war in Lebanon could be in the summer of 2023 or the summer of 2024 or the spring of 2024. In other words, they were preparing for a surprise war at a certain time and were studying all its steps regardless of the occurrence of the Al-Aqsa Flood.

What did Netanyahu say when the war started, and they reached Lebanon? He said this is to establish a new Middle East. One member of his government said he wanted to establish settlements inside Lebanon. Gallant believed that the face of the Middle East would change starting from Lebanon. Doesn't all this data show “Israel's” hostile intentions? Should we wait for them to carry out their project at the time they want!?

Thank God, He inspired us and granted us success to launch a support front and with sincere intention to support Gaza. However, we foiled a group of ideas and surprises that could have happened at a certain time.

Through resistance, we are blocking the “Israeli” project, and we are capable of doing so. However, by waiting under the pretext of not giving the “Israelis” an excuse, we lose everything because they might take us by surprise at certain times and might have unusual preparations.

For those who are telling us not to give the “Israelis” an excuse [to attack Lebanon], “Israel” does not need an excuse. Besides, it is better to have a resistance of an offensive defensive nature than to be doing nothing except waiting for “Israel” to attack us and to take us by surprise in one way or another. In any case, we considered ourselves within the framework of preemptive defense and readiness, and this is the path of protection and liberation.

Today, we are confronting a major project in Gaza, Lebanon, and the region. This is not an “Israeli” war on Lebanon and Gaza. Rather, it is a global “Israeli”-American-European war to eliminate the resistance and our peoples in our region.

This project, which is at the very least a joint American-“Israeli” project, is fully adopted by America. It is brutal, genocidal, and criminal. How can 43,000 martyrs in Gaza not shake the world?! How can 100,000 wounded not shake the world?!

More than 100 martyrs in one go were killed in the Jabalia massacre. Yet the world is not shaken!

The killing of children playing and all the images shown on TV and social media have not shaken the world! The bombing of tents where people were sleeping has not shaken the world!

We are up against ugliness, brutality, and criminality. We absolutely cannot stand by and watch. We must confront it. It is true that this confrontation is painful and involves making sacrifices; but imagine if there was no confrontation. They want us to submit and surrender. They want to control our lives, our future, and the future of our generations.

In any case, this confrontation will reveal that these people that are talking about western values, human rights, the rights of women and children are nothing but a bunch of liars.

They claim to have values. All of these values ??have fallen. What kind of value are these that belong to a savage person? These are values ??just to make deceive those who believe in them and believe that they are the masters of the world in terms of guidance and education. These people have no upbringing and guidance; they are worth nothing. They are the scum of humanity with the evil acts they commit.

Anyway, the legendary steadfastness of the resistance in Gaza and Lebanon is the epic of pride, and it will shape the future of our generations, God willing.

Lebanon:

There is war in Lebanon. This war began with the pager explosions on September 17. We have said repeatedly that we do not want war. During the 11 months of support, we always said that we do not want war. Our Sayyed always said that we do not want war, but we are ready if it is imposed on us, and we will face it with all strength, determination, steadfastness, and pride; we will win it, God willing.

Hezbollah, Amal, and the forces fighting with us are confronting the “Israeli” enemy based on our decision and will to protect our land. Who is fighting today? The people of the land. Who is confronting [the “Israelis”]? The people of the south and the Bekaa, the people of Lebanon, the people of Mount Lebanon. All those taking part in the confrontation are the people of the country. No one is fighting on our behalf.

Let it be known to everyone that we are not fighting on behalf of anyone or for anyone's project. We are fighting for our project, which is to protect Lebanon. Our project is to liberate our land. Our project is to support our brothers in Palestine. Our project is for our country to be independent. Our project is to prevent America and “Israel” from controlling us. This is our project and not the project of anyone else in the region.

We are paying the price, and we are making sacrifices for the convictions we hold regarding independence, honor, and liberation, and so are the Palestinians.

As for the Islamic Republic of Iran, it supports our project and does not want anything from us. When we liberate land in the south, are we liberating Iranian territory or Lebanese territory? When our young Lebanese men fight “Israel”, where are they fighting them? On our borders.

Therefore, Iran is not using us to fight [its wars] as some say and does not need to us to do so. Yes, it shares with us the same conviction and same belief. It supports us and does not want anything from us.

Now, I tell you. We welcome any Arab or Islamic country or any country in this world if they want to support us in resisting “Israel”. Did the Arab countries provide us with weapons to resist “Israel” and we said no? Did the Western or Eastern countries provide us with weapons, and we said no? Hence, the issue is who believes in our beliefs.

Here, we must salute this great and unique figure, Imam Khomeini, who looked with the light of God Almighty. He launched the project to eradicate “Israel” from existence, mobilization, and support for the people of the land, those people suffering and bear the burden of “Israel” whether in Palestine, Lebanon, the region, or the world.

Imam Khamenei carried the banner with boldness, courage, constant care, and guidance. He provided all the necessary financial, media, and political support. He guided the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Revolutionary Guards Corps to be at the service of the Mujahideen and to support them. This is due to their conviction that the owners of this land in Palestine, Lebanon, and the region should be honored.

You know that the Islamic Republic has been paying a heavy price for decades because of its position on the Palestinian cause and its support for Palestine. It could have easily said, “I have nothing to do with Palestine. I want to work on fixing Iran’s situation.” The situation would have completely been different. But no, the Iranians knew that if they take this honorable position, they will suffer for a period, but later the Islamic Republic of Iran will be the banner of the free people in the world.

Here, we must pay special tribute to the leader of the Axis of Resistance, the martyr Qasem Soleimani, who made every effort and provided all the capabilities. He moved between Iran, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, and the entire region to strengthen the role of the resistance and give the Palestinian resistance what no one else gave it. Why did the Americans assassinate this great martyr? They did it for “Israel” and for the sake of America’s goals. They felt that he would be an obstacle to their proposals and work.

We thank the support fronts, especially in Yemen and Iraq, because they also act according to their convictions. Each party considers that it is carrying out its responsibility. No one wants anything from us. They are all giving for the sake of their convictions of liberation.

The picture is clear, we are fighting on our land and liberating our occupied land, and no one is asking us for anything or obligating us to do anything. We are not working to give others anything.

The battlefield:

The battlefield is the basis. The pager (hacking and booby-trapping) attack took place on September 17. The walkie-talkie attack was on September 18. Both attacks affected around 4000 mujahideen – male and female – social workers, people working in the Health Organization, and ordinary people – children and women – in different places. It was an attack on military personnel as well as civilians because these pagers were means of communication used in daily lives.

We came out of this battle in an unnatural way. If the pager and walkie-talkie attacks had happened with any army, it would have been defeated. If these attacks happened to any state, it would have collapsed. If these happened to any party in the world, it would have experienced a great loss.

Yes, it was a very painful blow for us. After the attacks came the assassination of our leaders, including the great martyr and leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on September 27.

The targeting of 4000 people and our top leader as well as the rest of the leaders naturally leads to a state of instability and affects the status quo. Therefore, we were in pain; we were hurt. It was a big blow.

However, from September 27 until October 8, that is, 11 days, the party recovered, filling the positions with new leaders, and began organizing everything.

In any case, the battlefield is proving this. In the past ten days, we have been hearing that the party has recovered, the party has regained its capabilities, the party's young men are fighting in the battlefield, the party is achieving accomplishments, the party is achieving victories. What does that mean?

This means that this painful blow hurt us, but we rose, thanks be to God Almighty, because this party is a large, cohesive institution with great capabilities.

Believe me when I tell you that sometimes I am unable to explain to someone the party's structure, for example. How will I explain it? That it is large and complex. One may need to draw a map to know the number of departments, units, individuals, and officials. It is a large party, with a long history of true jihad. It was being built since 1982. With each passing year, it grew bigger, stronger, gained more experience, and had more leaders.

Let’s talk about the second-tier leadership base. We still have some first-tier leaders, thank God, at all levels. But I will talk about the second-tier leadership base, at least at the jihadi level. Do not underestimate them.

There are engineers among them. Some have undergone four rounds of training – each round was between a year and a half, six months, to nine months. The second-tier leadership base has fought in the battlefields in Syria in different positions. There are many important levels in this base. They have years of experience and training, with scientific and field competencies. Hence, they have enough motivation with all the data that makes them qualified to be first-tier leaders.

We filled the positions, naturally. Now, I tell you that everyone has a first deputy and a second deputy on the basis that this is a battle, and we do not know what could happen. Don’t worry about us. This is our reality. We have experience and capabilities, thank God.

Here, I tell you that the capabilities are available, thanks be to God Almighty, and are placed in a manner that is consistent with a long war. We are not betting that the war will end tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. No, all these preparations are based on the fact that we could be fighting a long war. Hence, you see the battlefield in the south.

The young men of the resistance on the front lines, what great power they have! I read that the “Israelis” are saying that they are using special bullets and shells. Let me tell you kind of bullets. The kind that comes with faith and trust in God. Of course, you will not find anything like that in the market. These are shells loaded with the love for [Imam] Hussein.

Of course, you won't find anything like that in the market. These people on the frontlines are filled with the spirit of Hussein and Sayyed Hassan. These men are the same as the people of Badr. God Almighty says the following about the people of Badr, {If there are twenty steadfast among you, they will overcome two hundred.}

One [resistance fighter] is equal to ten [“Israeli” soldiers]. How? Take what is happening now as an example. An “Israeli” force made up of a tank and 15-20 infantry soldiers suddenly scatter left, right, and center while fighting against three resistance fighters. Those three are equivalent to 30 fighters. They were able to take down 30 to 40 soldiers.

The young men fighting on the frontlines are self-sacrificing martyrs who possess courage, faith, and steadfastness. Therefore, no one can defeat them or surpass them. As our Sayyed said, we are waiting to engage them. In other words, the confrontation on the frontline takes several days and then we engage the enemy. God willing, they will see wonders during the engagement, so let them approach. The result was that they stood at the front gate and said that they were only working on the front edge.

They moved forward a little bit to engage, and said they wanted to reduce their target. They are afraid of moving forward and do not know how to get out of it. Even your leadership has started saying that we have completed our goals. Don't you want to reach the Litani? Don't you want to achieve additional goals?

All the required capabilities are in these Mujahideen, all the determination, and all the courage. I say to the resistance’s environment and to all the people who are waiting that these group of people are patient, steadfast, and capable. God willing, it will end with certain victory.

Now, we’re hearing that the more time passes, the greater the “Israeli” enemy's losses are. I will only mention the number that the resistance operations room mentioned on Monday, as it is documented. The resistance operations room stated that during this month, 90 “Israeli” soldiers were killed, 750 wounded, 38 Merkava tanks destroyed, and four drones downed. Another drone was shot down on Tuesday.

So, I did some calculations, 90 divided by 30 is 3, and 750 divided by 30 is 25. Hence, the daily average is 3 dead and 25 wounded. Of course, there are days when there are 10 dead and 40 wounded, and days when there are a little less than that, but this is the median average. This average is no small matter, and this is on the frontline. They have not even advanced.

I tell you; this is a legendary resistance. Our resistance is legendary, and it is the school of the generations of freedom, God willing. This is one part.

The second part is about the missiles and drones. The “Israelis” have a problem. They still have not resolved their drone dilemma.

The party fires more rockets, some are intercepted, while others are not. Should we launch rockets based on your request? If you are failures and cannot create adequate defenses, that is your problem.

In any case, these missiles and drone strikes are a part of a daily planned field program, and life is paralyzed for hundreds of thousands of “Israelis”, knowing that more than two million “Israelis” are worried.

Haven't you asked yourselves where the missiles and drones are coming from? How can they set up the rocket launchers while the entire airspace is occupied by “Israeli” planes? This is something exceptional. Do you want me to tell you that these are the soldiers of God Almighty and that God blinds the enemy so that they cannot see these soldiers? We believe in this, in addition to competence and preparation, praise be to God Almighty.

Look at the difference between us and “Israel”. We fight with honor; we target barracks, soldiers, military personnel, and tanks, while they kill the defenseless civilians and destroy buildings and properties because they are cowards, weak, and immoral and because their project one of occupation, failure, and brutality. Do you think that if they do so they will win? No! They are inflicting pain on us. It’s true, but because we are determined to continue, they cannot win.

The “Israelis” bombed Baalbek-Hermel, Tyre, the southern suburbs [Dahiyeh], different places in the south, Nabatieh, and even on the front lines, including Aita, Khiam and Mays. In all these places, they bomb civilians, on what basis? They will not reach a result.

They are trying to inflict pain on us, but we are also inflicting pain on them. Don’t just look at one part of the picture, look at the second part picture. The resistance was able to send a drone to Netanyahu’s bedroom. Netanyahu is scared to death right now. We found out through some diplomatic communication. Someone sent us a message saying, “how could you target him? He is the head of state.” We asked him, “who did he target?” he targeted the head of the resistance.

In any case, he got away this time. His time may not have come yet; it may come at the hands of an “Israeli” who might kill him. I don't know. Only God knows. He might be attending a celebration and speaking, and an “Israeli” person kills him; it is possible. It's all good whether he’s killed like this or in another way. We believe that when it’s a person’s time to die, it does not matter how high he goes, he’ll die in the end.

We hit Binyamina – a big hall with many soldiers in it. More than 80 people were killed and wounded. This is pain; this is suffering. Sometimes a drone or a missile reaches Tel Aviv and forces two million, two million and a half, or three million people go to shelters.

Haifa has become the darling of the resistance fighters. In other words, they always target it. Haifa, Safed, Acre, the north, and southern Haifa, and the bases in front and in the depth, how many of them have had their jobs disrupted? They are in pain.

Yesterday, the “Israeli” Broadcasting Authority quoted the “Israeli” Ministry of Health saying that 300,000 “Israelis” will undergo psychological treatment after the war, because now they are unable to deal with them.

Hopefully, they will be able to treat the soldiers. From here, I want to say that the “Israelis” are also in pain; they are in pain everywhere. We have the ability to remain resilient for days, weeks, and months, and I won't say more.

After discussing with some brothers, we agreed to name this war. We chose the name from a verse talking about the Jews from Surat Al-Isra. {When the first of the two warnings would come to pass, We would send against you some of Our servants of great might, who would ravage your homes. This would be a warning fulfilled.} Those with great military might are strong in times of war. Hence, we decided to call it the Battle of the Brave [Uli Al-Ba’s].

Now, we are fighting the Battle of the Brave against our “Israeli” enemies. I tell them, you will certainly be defeated because the land is ours, God is with us, and our people are united and support us based on faith and moral. Get out of our land to lessen your losses. If you stay, you will pay a price you never paid before. This is up to you.

God Almighty makes a comparison in the following noble verse. {Now, are you [Meccan] disbelievers superior to those [destroyed peoples]? Or have you [been granted] immunity [from punishment] in divine Books? Or do they say, “We are all [a] united [front], bound to prevail.”? [Soon] their united front will be defeated and [forced to] flee.}

We believe in divine laws and promises. If Netanyahu is telling you there will be an absolute victory, no. There will be an inevitable defeat. You will not return the inhabitants of the north in this war. Rather, hundreds of thousands more will be displaced.

Today, the “Israeli” army is saying that we are close to the end of the mission. Gallant is saying that the goals of the war have been achieved but cannot all be achieved on the battlefield and that we need political efforts. The former head of the National Security Council, Giora Eiland, also said, “We have become oblivious to many of the costs of the war in Gaza and Lebanon, and with the crazy search for reservists and the crushing of an entire generation for many years.” This means that they are being crushed for many years.

I tell you. As we triumphed in July [2006], we will triumph now. We will remain strong with an upward trajectory of our force’s growth.

Two days ago, I received a report that the American Ambassador, Lisa Johnson, going around and meeting with some of the forces opposing us and trying to tell them that the resistance is destroyed and that the leadership has been killed. I say to Lisa, neither you nor those with you will witness any defeat of the resistance. You will not even see it in your dreams. You will witness your defeat and “Israel’s” defeat, God willing.

The resistance’s protection:

Some tell us that we always say the resistance protects us. Where did it protect us? What does it mean that the resistance protects us? The resistance has protected you from surrender, from humiliation, and from defeat. However, it cannot prevent sacrifices. The “Israelis” are resorting to means to divide us. The resistance made us make our choices with pride. This has a price, a painful price. Just as we achieved a dignified life after 2006, the best will be achieved, God willing. The party will emerge from this confrontation stronger and victorious, God willing.

Sacrifices:

O our beloved people, we know that you are paying a heavy price and making great sacrifices. However, this battle requires this level of sacrifices.

Today, we are in the stage of inflicting pain on the enemy. We add another stage to it, which is steadfastness and patience. The issue needs a bit of time, and God willing we will emerge victorious.

To our people whose homes were destroyed and who were expelled from them, you are, by God, the most honorable, the greatest, and the best people. We know that you have sons at the frontline, other sons have been martyred, and the rest of the family members have been displaced. Some families have many members who were killed and the other half displaced.

But you are the people of patience, faith, and resistance; the resistance cannot be victorious without your sacrifices, and these sacrifices that you are making will prevent bigger sacrifices in the future.

We must be patient; we appreciate what you are doing. It is true that we instructed our brothers in the party to care for the displaced and give them capabilities and help as much as they can, while the state is unable to do enough. However, whatever be the assistance, there will always be big gaps. Just know that what you did by leaving your homes is already so important.

A woman whose husband was martyred says, “I want to raise my children on the same path as my husband’s.” Another is told by a broadcaster that her situation was emulating that of [Sayyida] Zainab, she tells him, “Don’t say that! We have not yet done what Zainab did.” These are great people! Others are shocked when they hear this from the resistance’s environment as well as their sacrifices, steadfastness, and patience.

Anyway, we will continue together; we will cooperate with each other; we will rebuild together; we will do what we did in 2006 in terms of reconstruction, God willing. How long will the war last? In the end, it has limits and an end.

Know that Hezbollah is strong in the battlefield thanks to the blessings of the Mujahideen. Its internal political presence is strong thanks to your blessings, O our people. Sometimes they hold discussions on TV or some media outlets and wonder what they will do after the war ends and Hezbollah has become weak. To those who are betting that Hezbollah has weakened after the war, don't you see? Does Hezbollah look weak to you?

In any case, it will remain strong with the resistance, and it will remain strong at home. After the battle, Hezbollah will be stronger outside and at home in terms of resistance and politics. That is what you should think about. For those who are betting on the post-war period, you will be forced to curse “Israel” and America because they lied to you about change.

Here comes the question, will the war continue for a long time? It seems that the American elections are a turning point because a president will be elected and will be able to make certain choices. Netanyahu will not be left out of control because the Americans generally consider that Netanyahu is sabotaging the situation in some places. They agree with him on everything, but they want a different tactic.

In any case, one of the factors of influence is the American elections and their results. Another factor is the enemy's losses on the battlefield and the pain it incurs daily; these will have an impact.

One of the factors is that the enemy is no longer able to bet on achieving goals; it has not been able to achieve any goal because we continue to disrupt its goals. We have been preparing for a long time with patience and a hope for victory. Hence, it cannot bet on time, on separating people from us, on weakening our capabilities, and our lack of strength and cohesion. Therefore, it will eventually have to stop at some point. When? We cannot know when these factors will take effect.

Look, so that you have full knowledge. As long as the resistance is here, “Israel” and its camp will not achieve victory. Everyone with “Israel” will be a loser, and you will see the results.

As for ending the aggression, we will continue to confront the aggression. If the “Israelis” decide that they want to stop the aggression, we will accept but based on the terms that we deem appropriate and suitable. We will not beg for a ceasefire. We will continue and will not wait, no matter how long it takes. Any political solution will be achieved through indirect negotiations, and the main pillar is a ceasefire and a cessation of aggression. Later, we will explain our opinion in detail.

We and the Amal Movement stand in solidarity in confronting the aggression. Speaker Berri is the main focal point of the negotiations to stop the aggression. Hezbollah, the government, and Speaker Berri have their own ways of reaching an understanding on the best solutions. However, I tell you that all the political movements so far have borne no fruit because “Israel” has yet to agree on a project that is open to discussion.

I conclude with two things. To all the patriots, to all our people in Lebanon, we thank you for this embrace, for setting this example, this cooperation between the sects, denominations, regions, different municipalities, and civil society organizations. God willing, this will be an indicator for more to come in the future.

As for the Mujahideen, Sayyed entrusted us with you. You are the people of the two best things; you are determining the future today and planting hope; you are the unknown soldiers on earth, but you are known for raising the flag of victory, God willing. Always stand firm for the sake of your nation and for the sake of the future.

Our Sayyed said, “the era of defeats is over, and the era of victories has started.” We are victorious, God willing. Be patient, persevere, and remain steadfast.

May the peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be upon you.