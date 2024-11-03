Hezbollah Unveils Imad 5 Facility: We’ll never Lay down Our Weapons

By Staff, Agencies

“We will never leave the battlefield... We will never lay down our weapons,” with this pledge, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon unveiled its new Imad 5 missile facility.

The footage shared by Hezbollah’s Military Media displays fighters from Hezbollah riding their bikes through a forested area, followed by scenes of freedom fighters walking through a tunnel leading to an underground facility.

This tunnel is well-equipped for movement and houses missile launchpads.

Along the way, the fighters pass by a sign marking the facility as Imad 5 and then by a photo commemorating the sacred martyr leader of the Resistance, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, clearly marked with the words: “We swear by your blood.”

This serves as a clear affirmation of their commitment to treading on the path that Sayyed Nasrallah had charted for decades.

The video then shows the freedom fighters preparing advanced missiles for launch from their positions within the facility. These missiles are located several meters underground, and a blast door is seen opening above them.

The footage is ended, right before the missile launch, with excerpts from a speech by martyred leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, in which he vowed, “We will never be weakened, we shall never be afraid, and we shall never surrender.”

"From here [we say], we will never leave the battlefield... We will never lay down our weapons," he further asserted.