IRG hief Warns of ’Crushing Response’ to US-’Israel’ Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

The chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG], Major General Hossein Salami, issued a stern warning to the United States and "Israel," promising a “tooth-breaking response” to any aggressive acts from regional resistance groups.

The remarks, made on National Student Day in Iran, commemorated the 1979 takeover of the US Embassy by Iranian students and highlighted what Salami called an “indelible watershed” that exposed the US’s role in undermining freedom-loving nations.

Salami condemned ongoing violence in Gaza and Lebanon as orchestrated by "Israeli" forces and supported by Washington, asserting that such actions reveal the “biggest justification for the failure of American human rights.”

He continued, stating, “We warn the Iranian nation's enemy number one and the rabid dog of that terrorist entity that the Islamic Resistance, through God’s grace and the courage of our combatants, will deliver a tooth-breaking response to the wickedness front.”

Salami emphasized that Iran and the broader resistance front will equip themselves to confront and overcome any threats from “Washington’s and Tel Aviv’s saber-rattling.”

Mass protests marking the National Day of the Fight Against Global Arrogance, or National Student Day, were held throughout Iran, with protesters gathering outside the former US Embassy in Tehran, known as the "Den of Espionage."

The embassy’s takeover in 1979 remains a symbol of resistance against global powers and is commemorated annually by Iranian students.

In his speech, Salami criticized the US as a contradictory force in global politics, claiming, “While America talks about democracy and human rights, it remains the source of global political and military disarray, aggression, and occupation.”

He further warned that unless the US and "Israel" alter their behavior, they will face collapse, saying, “This is the will of the Islamic Ummah, and it will eventually prevail.”

The IRG commander closed his address by affirming that West Asia’s future will be decided by Muslims, declaring, “There is no possibility of American dominance over the Islamic world.”