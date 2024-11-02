Imam Khamenei: US, ‘Israel’ will Definitely Receive Teeth-Breaking Response

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has warned the United States and “Israel” that they will definitely receive a crushing response for their atrocities.

In a meeting with students on Saturday, Imam Khamenei confirmed that “The enemies, both the US and the Zionist entity, should know that they will definitely receive a teeth-breaking response for what they are doing against Iran and the resistance front.”

"This is not merely a matter of revenge but a logical action—an approach aligned with religion, ethics, and the Sharia, in accordance with international regulations," Imam Khamenei said.

The Leader made the statements during the occasion to mark the US embassy takeover by Iranian students on November 4, 1979, known as the National Day of the Fight against Global Arrogance.

“We are certainly doing everything necessary to prepare the Iranian nation to stand against arrogance, whether in terms of military readiness, armaments, or political actions, and thank God, our officials are currently engaged in this,” the Leader said.

The overall movement of the Iranian people and the country’s officials, he said, is “definitely and justly aimed at confronting global arrogance and the criminal apparatus that rules today’s world order. Rest assured, there will be no negligence in this regard.”

“The Iranian people and the country’s officials will not hesitate or neglect this course. Rest assured,” Imam Khamenei underlined.

He also referenced the US embassy takeover, saying it was not merely a site for diplomatic and intelligence activity, but rather the headquarters of plotting to destroy the Islamic Revolution.

“For the Iranian nation, inspired by Islamic teachings, standing up against oppression is a duty. Confronting arrogance is a duty. Arrogance means comprehensive economic, military, and cultural domination and the humiliation of nations,” The Leader emphasized.

He further added that the Iranian people had been humiliated for years and, therefore, will certainly continue their struggle against global arrogance.

In parallel, Imam Khamenei underlined that the Iranian nation's rational, wise, and logical movement, aligned with human, Islamic, and international principles in confronting arrogance, must continue.

“The continuation of the Iranian nation’s path in confronting arrogance requires knowledge, thought, technology, and a roadmap,” the Leader said.

Imam Khamenei also touched on longstanding US enmities toward the Iranian nation, saying, “The effort of historianFs who distort facts is to claim that the conflict between Iran and the United States began on November 4, 1979. This is a lie. The Americans clashed with the Iranian nation from the very start of the Revolution, even from years before, doing everything they could against Iranian nation.”

“American involvement and efforts in Iran were extensive, even before August 19, 1953,” he said, referring to a CIA-orchestrated coup in Iran that overthrew the democratically elected government of Dr. Mohammad Mosaddeq.

“However, the clearest evidence was on August 19. A national, popular government was in power in Iran, but the Americans entered the field, betraying the trust of a government that had naively trusted them. They overthrew that government and established the oppressive rule of the Shah. For many years, the Iranian nation directly experienced America’s enmity.”

He said that the Americans staged a coup in Iran, set up SAVAK in the 1950s, and established a center of torture and pressure on fighters and freedom-seekers. So many young people, faithful individuals, and freedom-lovers were either killed, mutilated, or tortured by SAVAK’s criminal agents—the so-called Shah’s intelligence agency, he added.