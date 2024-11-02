No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

“Israel” Arrests Several Suspects in Bibi’s Office

“Israel” Arrests Several Suspects in Bibi’s Office
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” media reported that the “Shin Bet” arrested several suspects in the “Israeli” entity’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on charges of leaking highly classified information related to the genocidal war on Gaza.

A number of suspects were arrested on Friday concerning a leak of classified documents from the prime minister's office [PMO], the Rishon Lezion Magistrate Court announced in a statement.

So-called Judge Menachem Mizrahi said that the arrests were part of a joint investigation by the “Shin Bet”, the occupation police, and the Israeli occupation forces.

He added that the arrests were made "on suspicions of risking sensitive information and harming the achievement of the war goals in Gaza."

A report from Ynet stated that one of the arrested was a spokesman who worked with Netanyahu's office.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Israel shin bit bibi netanyahu

Comments

  1. Related News
“Israel” Arrests Several Suspects in Bibi’s Office

“Israel” Arrests Several Suspects in Bibi’s Office

2 hours ago
’Israel’ Admits Failure: Hezbollah is Still There

’Israel’ Admits Failure: Hezbollah is Still There

10 days ago
“Israeli” Army Admits: 5 Soldiers Killed in Lebanon Battles

“Israeli” Army Admits: 5 Soldiers Killed in Lebanon Battles

15 days ago
From Evacuation Failures to Civilian Tragedies: “Israel’s” Disregard for International Law with US Backing

From Evacuation Failures to Civilian Tragedies: “Israel’s” Disregard for International Law with US Backing

19 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 02-11-2024 Hour: 02:31 Beirut Timing

whatshot