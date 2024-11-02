- Home
“Israel” Arrests Several Suspects in Bibi’s Office
By Staff, Agencies
“Israeli” media reported that the “Shin Bet” arrested several suspects in the “Israeli” entity’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on charges of leaking highly classified information related to the genocidal war on Gaza.
A number of suspects were arrested on Friday concerning a leak of classified documents from the prime minister's office [PMO], the Rishon Lezion Magistrate Court announced in a statement.
So-called Judge Menachem Mizrahi said that the arrests were part of a joint investigation by the “Shin Bet”, the occupation police, and the Israeli occupation forces.
He added that the arrests were made "on suspicions of risking sensitive information and harming the achievement of the war goals in Gaza."
A report from Ynet stated that one of the arrested was a spokesman who worked with Netanyahu's office.
