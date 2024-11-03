Operations Room of the Islamic Resistance: More than 95 ‘Israeli’ Soldiers Killed

By Staff

The operations area of the “Israeli” army’s 146th Division:

Under heavy air and artillery cover, an “Israeli” infantry force attempted to infiltrate towards the southern neighborhoods of the Lebanese villages of Chihine and Jebbayn, while another reconnaissance force attempted to infiltrate towards the Wadi Hamoul area northeast of the town of Naqoura. However, the Mujahideen confronted them with appropriate weapons and forced them to withdraw to the Labouneh area. The resistance fighters also targeted the enemy's gathering points and advance routes inside the town of Dhayrah and the enemy's positions in Ras Al-Naqoura and Jal Al-Alam using rockets.

The operations area of the “Israeli” army’s 6th Division:

The Islamic Resistance continued to target the gathering points of the “Israeli” enemy army in this axis, amid continuous attempts by the enemy to penetrate the towns of Aita Al-Shaab and Aitaroun.

The operations area of the “Israeli” army’s 91st Division:

The enemy forces maintain control over the eastern outskirts of the villages of Blida, Mays Al-Jabal, and Houla with fire. There have not been any new attempts to advance on this axis after the heroic confrontations that the resistance fighters displayed during the past week in the town of Houla and the heavy losses suffered by the advancing forces.

The operations area of the “Israeli” army’s 98th Division:

An “Israeli” infantry force advanced towards the eastern outskirts of the town of Kfarkela, reaching the Tal al-Nahas area on the northeastern outskirts of the town. The Mujahideen confronted them with appropriate weapons, in conjunction with intensive targeting of enemy gatherings in the rear areas. This resulted in a number of deaths and injuries among the enemy forces, who were forced to bring in military helicopters to evacuate the casualties amidst heavy artillery fire and thick smoke cover for fear of resistance strikes.

The operations area of the “Israeli” army’s 210th Division:

The resistance fighters used rockets to target many attempted advances on the outskirts of the towns of Kfar Shouba and Shebaa. The enemy’s objective was to seize control of the heights. The enemy deliberately burned the forests in the area for fear of any offensive operation by the resistance.

Meanwhile, the resistance fighters confronted repeated attempts by the enemy forces to advance towards the southern and southeastern neighborhoods of the city of Khiam using various types of rockets and artillery and achieving confirmed hits.

The missile force:

The missile force of the Islamic Resistance continues to target enemy gathering points at military sites and barracks along the Lebanese-Palestinian border as well as reaching military, strategic, and security bases deep inside occupied Palestine. The resistance used various types of missiles, including precision missiles that are being used for the first time.

The missile force has carried out a total 655 various launches since the start of operations on 17-09-2024. Of these, 63 operations occurred during the past three days alone. The depth reached was 105 km to the northern suburbs of Tel Aviv.

The air force:

The air force of the Islamic Resistance continues to target “Israeli” military bases from the Lebanese-Palestinian border to the depth of occupied Palestine. It carried out a total of 76 operations since 17-09-2024, launching more than 170 drones of various types and sizes. 11 drones were launched in the past three days. The depth reached was 145 km to the southern suburbs of Tel Aviv.

Below is the cumulative toll of the enemy's losses recorded by the Islamic Resistance fighters since the start of the enemy’s so-called “land maneuvers in southern Lebanon”:

More than 95 dead and 900 wounded officers and soldiers in the “Israeli” army.

The destruction of 42 Merkava tanks, 4 military bulldozers, 2 Humvees, an armored vehicle, and an armored personnel carrier

The downing of 3 Hermes 450 drones and 2 Hermes 900 drones

It should be noted that this tally does not include the “Israeli” enemy's losses in military bases, sites, barracks, settlements, and occupied cities.

• The Islamic Resistance Operations Room confirms the following:

- The enemy forces avoid moving and positioning themselves within the fields of vision of the resistance fighters for fear of being targeted. They create crossings and routes with cover and rely on infiltrating at night into the border villages and withdrawing from them after destroying the residents’ homes and sabotaging the infrastructure.

- The supply lines to the front and the axes of engagement have not been cut off since the beginning of the aggression on Lebanon, and the fronts are still being supplied with weapons and the necessary equipment according to the plans prepared in advance.

- Despite the intelligence blockade practiced by the enemy in the skies of the south, the resistance fighters are still able to position, arm, and launch hundreds of rocket barrages towards the enemy soldiers' positions deep inside the entity on a daily and continuous basis and around the clock. This is confirmed by the scenes published by the war media. The enemy has not been able to thwart any launch operation from Lebanese territory.

{Victory comes only from Allah. Surely Allah is Almighty, All-Wise.}