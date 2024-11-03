- Home
Gen. Qaani to Sheikh Qassem: Al-Quds Force to Stand by Hezbollah until Zionism Eradicated
By Staff, Agencies
The commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Brigadier General Esmail Qaani reaffirmed the force’s support for the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah until the full liberation of the occupied al-Quds and the eradication of the “Israeli” entity.
Qaani’s statement came as he extended his felicitations on the appointment of Sheikh Naim Qassem as Hezbollah’s new Secretary General after the “Israeli” assassination in September of the movement’s former secretary general Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.
“I assure you that your brothers in the Quds Force will stand by Your Excellency and Hezbollah until the elimination and eradication of the evil lineage of Zionism and the freedom of Palestine and Holy al-Quds,” Qaani said.
The top commander also praised the appointment of Sheikh Qassem as Hezbollah’s new leader and commemorated the sacrifices of his predecessor, Sayyed Nasrallah, as well as former head of Hezbollah executive council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, who were both martyred in “Israeli” airstrikes on the Lebanese capital of Beirut’s southern district of Dahyeh.
“By the grace of God, the resplendent and struggle-filled path of the martyrs will continue with more speed and strength under the management and leadership of Your Excellency,” Qaani added.
