Iraqi Resistance Carries out Several Strikes on “Israeli” Targets

By Staff, Agencies

Iraqi resistance fighters have launched separate drone strikes on vital targets within “Israeli”-occupied territories, in retaliation for the “Tel Aviv” ongoing brutalities against Palestinians across Gaza and military aggression in Lebanon.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of anti-terror fighters, in separate statements published on its Telegram channel on Friday, claimed responsibility for six drone strikes against “Israeli” targets in the occupied lands.

In one of the statements, the group said it had attacked a vital target in the occupied Golan Heights.

It said the attack was carried out in continuation of resistance against the occupying “Israeli” entity, in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese nations, and in response to the massacres that the Zionist entity is perpetrating against ordinary people.

The coalition noted that it will continue to target and destroy important installations across the occupied lands.

Hours later, the resistance group reported a drone strike on another “Israeli” target located in the same area.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, today Friday 1-11-2024, attacked a vital target in the occupied Golan for the second time in recent hours, using drones,” it said in a follow-up statement.

Also on Friday, the anti-terror alliance claimed responsibility for four separate drone strikes on different areas, including the southern sector of the occupied lands and “Tel Aviv” with bomb-laden unmanned aerial vehicles.

The coalition has also carried out retaliatory attacks against the US occupation bases across Iraq and neighboring Syria due to Washington’s unbridled political, military, and intelligence support for “Israel’s” atrocities in Gaza.