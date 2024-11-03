Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israeli’ Fails to Penetrate Lebanon despite Barbaric Bombardment

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi movement confirmed that the Zionist war machinery has failed to penetrate Lebanon despite untrammeled support from the United States and barbaric bombardment.

“‘Israeli’ army faces a dilemma in ground attacks on Lebanon,” Sayyed al-Houthi said in a televised speech on Thursday. “Zionist army suffered great losses in the war on Lebanon.”

“Zionist war machine showed its real caliber in ground operations against Lebanon,” the Yemeni leader said.

Al-Houthi hailed recent attacks by the Hezbollah resistance movement that targeted several “Israeli” military sites and settlements with drones and missiles in the northern part of the occupied territories.

“Settlers in northern occupied Palestine and Haifa spend much of their time in shelters in fear and terror,” he said.

Al-Houthi also congratulated Sheikh Naim Qassem on his appointment as the secretary-general of Hezbollah, who has vowed to uphold Sayyed Nasrallah's path of resistance.

“The enemy fears the fulfillment of the promise by the martyr Sayyed Nasrallah, that the world would witness the burning of enemy vehicles in a live broadcast,” he said.

“We on the Yemeni front stand alongside Sheikh Naim Qassem, our brothers in Hezbollah, and the Lebanese people with all that we can.”

The Yemeni leader said that the US has been throwing its weight behind “Israel” and assisting the entity in committing the campaign of death and destruction across the region.

“US helps Zionist troops with planning, intelligence, among other forms of support.” He said, noting that “The US was working hard to whitewash ‘Israeli’ atrocities, portray their acts of self-defense.”

“America and ‘Israel’ are two sides of the same coin,” he further emphasized

Al-Houthi said that the Gaza resistance groups were “showing exemplary resistance in the face of ‘Israeli’ aggression and starvation.”

The Yemeni leader also hailed a recent truck-ramming attack against Zionist forces near Tel Aviv.

“Heroic ramming operation targeting dozens of officers and soldiers from "Unit 8200" terrified the occupying Zionists.”

“The ramming operation represents a major breach in the enemy's security system, as it targeted the intelligence unit forces that failed to detect and protect against the attack.”

The Yemen leader also denounced “Israel's” recent aggression against Iran which was a "blatant violation' of the country’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty.